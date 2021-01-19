Four years ago, a 16-year-old soprano hardly known but who gained fame with her participation in the television contest America’s Got Talent, Jackie Evancho, sang the national anthem for Donald Trump at the president’s inauguration. The teenager, who already participated in the Obama Christmas tree lighting ceremony in 2010, was one of the few who agreed to participate in his inauguration, after renowned artists such as Andrea Bocelli, Elton John or Céline Dion rejected go. A very different panorama from that experienced by Donald Trump is presented this Wednesday for the inauguration of Joe Biden, who will take his oath in a ceremony marked by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and with greater security due to serious incidents on January 6, which culminated in the assault on the Capitol and left five dead and hundreds wounded.

Despite being one of the most threatened investiture in the history of the United States, Biden will be accompanied by that Hollywood that in this time has turned its back on Trump. The singer Lady Gaga will be in charge of singing the American national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will perform an artistic number in the east wing of Congress, where the ceremony will take place. “I am deeply honored to join @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of JoeBiden and KamalaHarris!”, Gaga wrote after the announcement of her performance. The New Yorker, who had openly supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, has previously performed for Biden, as when she surprised Pennsylvania fans by singing Sallow at the piano at the close of the Democrat’s election campaign last November. Lopez, for his part, he celebrated by posting red, white and blue hearts on his social media. She had already run for the Democrat on other occasions. “For me, it’s about unifying the nation again, getting rid of this hatred,” Lopez said during an online conference with the now president-elect and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. “I hate to think of my kids walking in a world where it’s okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it’s okay.”

Pop divas won’t be the only artists to join Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on this very special date. Due to the changes that the pandemic and the problems with the Capitol have forced to make in this iconic appointment, there will be a television event in prime time that Tom Hanks will host and will feature the participation of celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi that aims to “show the endurance, heroism, and unified commitment of the American people to come together as a nation to heal and rebuild.”

The staging of support for Joe Biden recovers the ceremonies of presidents prior to Donald Trump that did have the support of world-renowned artists. In 2012, Barack Obama enlisted the singer Beyoncé to sing the American anthem. And four years earlier, in 2008, Aretha Franklin, another icon of American music, participated as a guest artist. At the inauguration of George W. Bush in 2001, the organizing committee gave a concert with guests such as Ricky Martin and Jessica Simpson.

Trump’s political discourse throughout these four years has not been embraced by Hollywood stars, who already overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton and artists such as Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Bruce Springsteen before being elected president they performed at numerous events in the Democratic campaign. Throughout his candidacy, many international stars have raised their voices against some of the magnate’s measures, such as immigration policies or the campaign that originated in protest against the insults and boycott of the NFL requested by the president of the United States, among many others. In this time, Trump has accumulated many famous detractors but also some well-known followers, such as Clint Eastwood, Kanye West and James Woods, who have not hesitated to show their support for the American.

This Wednesday, after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Biden take the oath of office and deliver a keynote address, instead of the traditional massive inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, the Biden family will arrive at the White House accompanied by a presidential escort made up of representatives of all branches of the Army. Another activity planned for the day is that former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will accompany Biden and Harris on their visit to Arlington National Cemetery for a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The outgoing president, Donald Trump, has already announced that he will not attend the Democrat’s inauguration.