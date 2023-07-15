Hollywood | The strike that has put Hollywood on hold may last until the end of the year, the British actor, who is also familiar with Succession, told Sky News

In addition to wages and working conditions, the cause of the labor dispute is also the use of artificial intelligence technology in production.

of the United States The great strike of actors and screenwriters, which has stopped the Hollywood film industry and television productions, may well continue until the end of the year, estimates the British actor Brian Cox Sky News in an interview with the channel.

Cox, who spoke about the difficult negotiation situation, is known by HBO Succession– as the main character in the series. In addition to wages and working conditions, the cause of the labor dispute is also the use of artificial intelligence technology in production.

The screenwriters have been on strike for several months, and the US actors’ union SAG-AFTRA joined the strike on Thursday.