Friday, August 11, 2023
Hollywood | The screenwriters on strike are back in negotiations with the studios

August 11, 2023
Hollywood | The screenwriters on strike are back in negotiations with the studios

The WGA union returns to the negotiating table for the first time since the screenwriters’ strike began in May.

Hollywood the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the trade union representing screenwriters, returns to the negotiating table with TV and film studios. The matter is clear from the e-mail sent by the WGA to its members.

It is the first time since the strike began more than three months ago in May.

According to the email, the union accepted a request to meet with the organization representing the studios in the negotiations, which includes Disney and Netflix, for example.

An email from the negotiating committee says the WGA is awaiting responses to its proposals to the employer side.

