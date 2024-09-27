Stylist Mizrahi: Oversized shirt and ballet flats are essential for a star’s wardrobe

Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrachi named four essential items for a star’s wardrobe. Her comment is published Page Six.

The Los Angeles-based specialist, known for her collaborations with celebrities such as singers Adele and Katy Perry and actress Jennifer Lawrence, included ballet flats in this list. According to her, these shoes are comfortable and go with everything.

An oversized button-down shirt and classic jeans will also help create a stellar look. At the same time, the expert called a good belt an important detail. “Don’t underestimate the power of accessories,” the publication’s interlocutor emphasized.

