Happy ending in Hollywood. The studios and the writers’ union have reached an agreement in principle to end the writers’ strike that paused the world of film and television in the United States for nearly five months. The parties managed to weave, after five days of negotiations, the bases of a new collective agreement. The agreement announced this Sunday night unlocks one of the longest labor conflicts in the industry, with 146 days. “We can say with great pride that this agreement is exceptional, with significant gains and protections for all writers,” said the union, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), in a statement. After reaching an agreement with the scriptwriters, the studios must now negotiate with the actors’ union so that the productions can resume their activities.

The parties resumed negotiations on Wednesday after months of tension and a failed attempt at an agreement made in mid-August. On this occasion there was a sense of urgency on both sides, who considered that a lack of harmony would have extended the conflict to 2024. The main executives of four studios attended the meetings with this in mind to show their willingness. The heads of the companies that sat at the negotiating table described the offer they had in their hands as “the best and the last.” The parties set the goal of drafting the new contract before the Yom Kippur holidays, which begin this Sunday night.

Present were Bob Iger, from Disney; David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery; Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley. The heads of the studios were present for three days at the offices of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the AMPTP for its acronym in English. Over the weekend, his representatives worked out the remaining details with the WGA. California Governor Gavin Newsom was also involved so that the parties did not leave the negotiating table. The strike has cost the state about $3 billion, according to a conservative estimate by California State University Northridge.

According to the writers, the agreement was paved with the studios’ decision to reformulate in the collective contract the scope that artificial intelligence will have in the writing of content, and some minimum rules for the writers’ rooms. The scriptwriters complained during the strike that the studios were abusing the so-called mini rooms, a more compact version of writers’ teams. These were used to develop more content for the platforms in less time and with fewer hands. streaming, a way of making work precarious. The new agreement establishes a minimum number of people who must write a television series.

One of the most insistent demands by the WGA was a review of the residual payment model. This is the amount that the members of a production receive from the companies for the productions in which they participate. The union argued that the previous scheme worked in the times of the television networks, but that an adjustment was needed for the times of the streaming. Writers, producers and actors barely received a fraction of the money for a series considered a success in the digital age. The studios have agreed to modify the formula to increase the payment depending on the audience figures. This section is essential to unblock the conflict with SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, which has 160,000 members, and which has been on strike for 72 days.

For the agreement to be valid, the leaders of the WGA writers’ union must submit it to a vote of the organization’s 11,500 members. This could happen in the coming days, although there will be no surprises. Union members trust the negotiating committee, headed by Ellen Stutzaman, and feel well represented. If the strike had continued to September 30, it would have become the longest in WGA history, surpassing the 153 days of the 1988 strike.

After the failed negotiations in August, the pickets at the doors of the studios regained great strength this month. The writers showcased his strength when Drew Barrymore announced that he would return to filming his CBS talk show. This provoked the anger of the scriptwriters, who considered that the popular actress was violating the strike call. Barrymore defended himself by stating that many members of the production were suffering financial hardship after months of lack of work. The pressure against the star was very strong. After a week, Barrymore tearfully apologized in a video posted on social media and announced that he was backing down upon his return. Other television productions followed, who reported that they would not return until the strike was resolved.

