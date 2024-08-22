Die verbesserte Offerte von Bronfman belaufe sich auf 6 Milliarden US-Dollar (5,4 Mrd Euro), wie die Nachrichtenagentur Bloomberg unter Berufung auf mit der Sache vertraute Personen schreibt. Wie auch das „Wall Street Journal“ schreibt, bewertet Bronfman dabei den Anteil der Familie von Shari Redstone, die mehr als drei Viertel der Stimmrechte hält, mit 2,4 Milliarden Dollar.

Eigentlich würde diese Aktionärsstruktur eine Kontrollübernahme einfach machen. Doch könnten Klagen der Besitzer stimmrechtsloser Aktien drohen, falls sie sich benachteiligt fühlen. Diese Aktionäre können laut dem Blatt beim Bronfman-Angebot 16 Dollar je Aktie in bar bekommen. Seine erste Offerte habe diese Option nicht enthalten.

Von „Der Pate“ bis „Mission: Impossible“

Filmproduzent David Ellison und seine Partner wollen für Paramount in einem komplexen Deal derweil mehr als acht Milliarden Dollar in die Hand nehmen, allerdings inklusive einer Zahlung von 1,5 Milliarden Dollar, um Schulden abzubauen. Der Anteil von Redstone soll dabei ebenfalls mit 2,4 Milliarden Dollar bewertet werden und die Besitzer stimmrechtsloser Aktien sollen zwischen 15 Dollar in bar oder einer Aktie der neuen Paramount wählen können.

Edgar Bronfman Jr. in a picture from 2019 Reuters

The 41-year-old Ellison is set to become the new Paramount boss following the planned merger of Paramount with Ellison’s production company Skydance. His father is Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of the software company Oracle. Bronfman, on the other hand, has been a well-known player in the media and entertainment industry for many years. The starting point was the family-owned liquor producer Seagram and Bronfman’s intention to diversify the business. He therefore bought MCA, the owner of Universal Music, the Universal film studios and two theme parks.

Universal, Warner Music and the attempted Time takeover

Five years later, he sold all of Universal’s holdings to the French Vivendi Group, which divested itself of its film studios and theme parks in the early 2000s. Vivendi, in turn, took the world’s largest music group, Universal Music, public in the fall of 2021. Bronfman returned to the entertainment industry in 2003 with the takeover of Warner Music, and in 2011 he sold Warner Music to the holding company Access Industries, controlled by billionaire Len Blavatnik, which took the world’s third-largest music company public in June 2020. In 2017, Bronfman failed to take over Time Inc, the publisher of the political magazine of the same name and the magazines Sports Illustrated and People.

Paramount is one of the names that made Hollywood big. The studio produced classics such as “The Godfather” – and most recently, blockbusters from the “Mission: Impossible” series. Skydance brought Paramount money as co-producer of the most recent box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” among other things.