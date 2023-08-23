The proposal made to the writers’ union on behalf of American film studios and streaming services in the hope of ending the strike has been rejected. That reports The Hollywood Reporter. According to the writers, the offer would “not protect them enough.”

Representatives of the writers’ union Writers Guild of America (WGA) had a meeting on Tuesday evening with studio bosses from Disney and Universal Pictures, among others, to discuss their offer. “We accepted that invitation and met in good faith, hoping that the companies were serious about getting the industry back to work. Instead, on the 113th day of the strike, we got a lecture about how good their only counteroffer was,” the WGA said.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of the movie studios and streaming services, had proposed, among other things, a 5 percent increase in base salary in the first year, while the WGA itself had demanded 6 percent. The writers' wishes about minimum staffing, the use of artificial intelligence and the transparency of data were also not met.

The writers’ union has told its own members that the studio’s offerings would not adequately protect writers from outside threats, such as the rise of artificial intelligence. “We let them know that a strike has a price, and that price is an answer to all, not just some, of the problems they have created in the industry. But this was not a deal-making meeting. This was a meeting to get us to give in,” said the WGA.

Shortly after the meeting, the AMPTP made the proposal public to the WGA, something that is rarely done. This also went down the wrong way with the writers’ union. “This was the plan of the companies from the start: not to negotiate, but to lock us up. It’s their only strategy – betting that we’ll turn on each other.”

The WGA is expected to provide more details about the negotiations later in the day.

