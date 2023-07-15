admin3i

07/14/2023 – 20:29

“Deadpool 3”, “Gladiator 2”, “Stranger Things” and “The Last of Us” are among the productions affected by the joint strike of actors and writers in the US entertainment industry. 07) by the Hollywood Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which represents around 160,000 film and television professionals, and which added to a writers’ strike that has persisted since May, is already having an impact on the industry and affecting productions.

The last time the two unions were on strike simultaneously was in 1960, when actor – and future US president – ​​Ronald Reagan led the protests.

The actors’ union wants the streaming giants to agree to a fairer division of profits – especially from values ​​​​from streaming – and better working conditions, as well as rules for the use of content generated by artificial intelligence.

In addition to wages when they work, actors receive royalties or residuals every time a production they star in is shown on television. However, streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ do not release viewership numbers and pay actors the same flat fee regardless of viewership.

When calling for the SAG-AFTRA president’s strike, actress Fran Drescher – famous for the 1990s series The Nanny – recalled that in the last decade the remuneration of actors was “severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem” and the development of Artificial intelligence has come to represent “an existential threat to the creative professions”.

Affected productions

TV shows that have already been affected by the writers’ strike include Andor, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets, The Handmaid’s Tale, Blade Runner 2099 and The Mandalorian. as well as shows like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

With the actors’ strike, more than 20 series and films have announced in the last few hours that they are interrupting their production phase and that their filming, at best, will have to be adapted to the circumstances.

Film and TV projects that have completed filming and are now in post-production are not directly affected, but other productions have already pushed back their release dates, including the Spider-Man: No Homecoming sequel and the Blade remake. from Disney, whose scripts were not finished before the writers’ strike.

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World reportedly wrapped filming just before the actors’ strike began. However, the release date has already been pushed back – possibly because of the need for additional footage.

Other highly anticipated film productions forced to pause due to the strike include Tim Burton’s Ghosts of Fun 2, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, the martial arts sequel Mortal Kombat 2, the action-packed Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 2 and Paddington in Peru, the third film in the Paddington Bear franchise.

Many other projects were affected by the shutdown, including international film and television productions featuring American stars.

premieres affected

Now all eyes are on Barbie and Oppenheimer, two of the big heavyweights of the season, due to be released next Friday and whose promotional events could be affected.

The Actors Union itself detailed this Thursday that its members are prohibited from doing promotional tours, giving interviews, participating in conventions (such as Comic-Con 2023), exhibitions or festivals, and even promoting themselves in other formats, such as podcasts. .

However, the chief negotiator and president of the National Executive of SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, assured that the institution’s intention is that “all productions already finished can complete their promotional work”.

In any case, the uncertain landscape that persists at this point has caused stars such as Matt Damon and Emily Blunt to abandon Oppenheimer’s press presentation in London on Thursday.

Next week’s other big release, Barbie, opened in the UK on Wednesday. Its leading lady, Margot Robbie, said on the red carpet that she “fully” supported the strike.

The Emmy Awards, which announced their nominations on Thursday, are considering postponing their Sept. 18 ceremony.

How long will the strike last?

No one knows how long it will take actors and writers unions to strike a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the employers’ association that represents Hollywood studios and streaming platforms in collective bargaining with unions in the entertainment industry.

A writers’ strike called in 2007 lasted 100 days, extending into 2008. The longest writers’ strike, in 1988, lasted 153 days.

The last time the actors’ union had a major strike was in 1980, which lasted more than three months, and was focused on charging royalties on the distribution of films on videotape and cable TV.

To the British network BBC, actor Brian Cox, star of the series Succession, on HBO, said that the strike could last “until the end of the year”. “The whole streaming thing has changed the paradigm,” said the Scottish star. “They’re trying to freeze us and knock us out because there’s a lot of money to be made from streaming and the desire is not to share it with the writers or artists,” he concluded.

