Actors and writers join forces in Hollywood for the biggest strike in decades. Writers put down their pens, actors walk away from red carpets and film recordings come to a standstill. Film editor Coen van Zwol tells what’s going on in Hollywood and sees how history repeats itself.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Read further

Hollywood actors are concerned about AI and streaming and demand better pay

Hollywood is flat: after screenwriters, actors are now also going on strike