SAmerican screenwriters have been on strike for almost a hundred days. This Friday, the representatives of the major studios and producers and the delegates of the Writers Guild want to continue their talks, if only because both sides are keen for work to start no later than Labor Day, the first Monday in September, when the new season officially begins can be resumed.

The writers and actors are currently on strike, and originally the studios were hoping for a quicker settlement with the actors; they are, traditionally, less combative, and if this strike ended, at least the interrupted filming could resume. However, Fran Drescher, President of the Actors’ Union, recently berated the producers as “greedy and disrespectful,” which didn’t necessarily encourage their willingness to compromise.

The demands are similar: authors and actors alike want better pay and working conditions and a share of the profits from the streaming business (which allegedly cannot be measured). And both groups fear that artificial intelligence could take over parts of their work and thus their fees. Hollywood is practically paralyzed at the moment.