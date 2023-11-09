Home page World

Film productions in Hollywood have been at a standstill for months. Performers went on strike for more money and clear AI rules. Now there is a “provisional agreement”.

Los Angeles – In July, thousands of actors and actresses stopped working in Hollywood. Now an end to the months of protest in the film industry seems to be in sight.

Historic Hollywood strike ends: actors and studios reach an agreement

The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA announced on Wednesday (local time) that an agreement had been reached with the studios to end the strike. The strike will officially end at midnight (local time, Thursday 9 a.m. CET). After the 118-day work stoppage by the actors, who had demanded, among other things, better pay, an “agreement in principle” was reached, it was said.

According to the union, this is happening with companies like Disney and Netflix Agreements concluded include higher salaries and better protection before deployment Artificial intelligence before. SAG-AFTRA represents the interests of around 160,000 actors, stunt people, dancers and other performers in the film business.

The industry association AMPTP, which represents the film studios, welcomed the agreement. They look forward to “the industry getting back to work telling big stories,” they said in a statement.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by the union’s board of directors and its members. This could take several weeks, but the agreement is widely expected to be approved.

The approximately 160,000 actors and actresses in the USA had been on strike since July 14th. SAG-AFTRA announced that the new contract is worth more than a billion dollars (around 935 million euros). It includes, among other things, an above-average minimum salary as well as improvements to pension and health insurance.

Hollywood actors called for clear rules when using artificial intelligence (AI)

In addition, clear regulations have been laid down for the first time to protect artists – for example through compensation payments – from the threat posed by the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Members should also receive a bonus with regard to streaming services.

The screenwriters had also been on strike since the beginning of May, but reached an agreement with the studios in early October. It was the first time in more than 60 years that writers and actors had struck at the same time. Todd Holmes, a professor of entertainment media management at Cal State Northridge University, said the two strikes caused an estimated economic loss of about $7 billion Los Angeles Times.

If union members approve the agreement, the entire contract is expected to be made public on Friday. As actors return to work, one of the longest and largest work stoppages in Hollywood history comes to an end.

Numerous blockbusters postponed

The strike shut down production across the industry for nearly four months and raised existential questions about the future of the entertainment industry. Numerous television and film productions were interrupted or canceled.

Although many reality shows and some independent projects were able to continue production, major studios were forced to postpone numerous blockbusters, including “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Gladiator 2” as well as series hits such as “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things”.

The unions particularly demanded better compensation when films or series are streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Apple and Amazon. Another central topic was the use of AI. Writers were worried that studios would replace them with technology. Actors feared that their likeness would be digitized and simulated without compensation or consent.

Authors accepted new collective agreement

At the beginning of October, writers in Hollywood put an end to their nearly five-month-long strike. With an overwhelming majority of 99 percent, the screenwriters accepted the new collective agreement with the major film studios. This also contains wage increases and regulations for the use of AI as well as higher subsidies for old age and health care. (dpa, afp)