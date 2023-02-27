The 70-year-old Seagal has been known for years as an outspoken supporter of Putin. The Russian president personally granted the actor Russian citizenship in 2016. In 2018, the former action hero was appointed special envoy. In that role, he had to improve relations with the United States on behalf of Russia.
The order was established in 1994 by then Russian President Boris Yeltsin. The medal is given to Russians and foreigners who have contributed to the friendship between Russia and other countries. Other recipients include FIFA President Gianni Infantino, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon and former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
