Renner had suffered serious injuries on New Year’s Day in Nevada while trying to stop his snowplow from rolling away. Now the 52-year-old gives an insight into his medical records.

Jeremy Renner spent two weeks in hospital after his accident, where his sister cheered him up and massaged his head. Image: via REUTERS

HHollywood star Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in his serious accident with a snow plough. “These 30+ broken bones will heal and grow stronger as love and bonds with family and friends deepen,” he wrote, in part due to his role as “Hawkeye” in the Marvel series of the same name and several Avengers superhero films well-known actors on Instagram.

Renner was severely injured near his home in Nevada on New Year’s Day trying to stop his snowplow as it was rolling away. He was evacuated by helicopter and later posted a selfie from his hospital bed showing severe bruises on his face. The Avengers star spent more than two weeks in the hospital. The snow groomer used by Renner is a huge tracked vehicle for plowing snow with a driver’s cab in the middle.

The 52-year-old thanked his fans for their good wishes. He posted a picture of himself lying on a hospital bed, his hands clenched in front of his chest while a man held up his knee-bent leg. “Morning workout, resolutions all changed in this special new year,” Renner wrote on Instagram.