From: Alina Schröder

The actor Carl Weathers is dead. © Armando Gallo/Imago

The actor died at the age of 76. He was most recently seen in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”

Munich – Hollywood star Carl Weathers (76) is dead. His family confirmed this to US portals, such as Variety. Accordingly, he “died peacefully in his sleep.” No information was given about the exact cause of death.

Weathers gained particular fame for his role as arch enemy “Apollo Creed” in the “Rocky” films. He also starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator.” He recently appeared in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian”.

Hollywood actor Ryan O'Neal also died in December 2023. “Beverly Hills” star David Gail died at the age of 58. (asc)