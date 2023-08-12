Last week, the union met for the first time with representatives of the studios, but no agreement was signed.

The Screen Writers Guild of America (Writers Guild of America, WGAin the acronym in English) he said on Friday (11.Aug.2023) having received a counter-proposal from the studios to end the strike started on May 2nd. The WGA said it will review the offer and respond next week.

The union had met with the Film and Television Producers Alliance (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producersor AMPTP in the acronym in English) on 4 August. The meeting was the 1st since the shutdown began. After the meeting, the WGA declared that no agreement had been signed.

At the time, AMPTP, which negotiates on behalf of studios such as Walt Disney and the streaming Netflix said it needed to consult with the companies before continuing to negotiate a deal.

The WGA did not elaborate on the new proposal. “Sometimes more progress can be made in negotiations when they are conducted without a step-by-step description of each side’s moves and a subsequent public dissection of the moves’ meaning.”, declared the union.

“That will be our approach, at least for now.”, he completed.

The writers’ strike began on May 2 after the category said it failed to reach an agreement on salary improvements with the production studios. According to the union, in the last 10 years, the services of streaming they increased series productions, but reduced the number of episodes per series – which meant that screenwriters earned less and for shorter periods of time.

Another point claimed by the union is related to the distribution fee. The screenwriters received an amount every time a film or series received authorization to be shown on television or on another platform. But, with the arrival of streaming, a fixed amount was established per production.

The WGA wants the fee for screenwriters per film or series produced to consider the number of subscribers on the streaming. The proposal was initially rejected by the AMPTP.

In mid-July, the SAG-AFTRA (English acronym for Hollywood Actors Guild) joined to stoppage. The last simultaneous strike between actors and screenwriters was in the 1960s.

The demands are very similar to those presented by Hollywood actors, who demand an increase in “residuals”amount paid every time a production starring them is shown.

The writers’ strike has brought US TV shows and feature films to a standstill, as well as award shows and publicity events. With the addition of actors to the strike, films or series with Hollywood actors participating in the strike had to be closed or postponed.

Read more: