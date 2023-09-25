Until proposals are concluded and voted on in the assembly, the category is advised not to return to work

O WGA (US Screenwriters Union) and the association that represents Hollywood studios reached an agreement on Sunday night (September 24, 2023) that could end the category’s strike, which has been ongoing since May .

“We can say, with great pride, that this agreement is exceptional – with significant gains and protections for screenwriters across all sectors of our membership.”the union said in a statement in the website.

The entity, however, instructed its associates not to return to work until the terms of the negotiation are concluded. The agreement needs to be voted on and approved in the assembly.

They have been on strike for 146 days, this is the longest strike in Hollywood since 1960. Since July, the screenwriters have gained support from the SAG (Actors Union, in English).

For the XSAG congratulated the WGA on the achievement: “We applaud your dedication, diligence and unwavering solidarity over the past five months and are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with you as creative partners in the entertainment industry”.

And he concluded by stating that the actors’ strike continues until the class’s demands are met by the AMPTP (Film and Television Producers Alliance).