LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Hollywood film and TV writers voted overwhelmingly to give union negotiators the power to call a strike if contract negotiations with studios break down, the Writers Association of America (WGA) said. English) this Monday.

The WGA said on Monday that 97.85% of members who voted were in favor of allowing negotiators to order a work stoppage if they don’t have a new contract by May 1. Nearly 80% of the association’s 11,500 members voted.

The writers say they suffered during the streaming TV boom, in part due to shorter seasons and lower pay, and are seeking pay raises from companies like Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Walt Disney Co DIS.N and other studios.

The last WGA strike, in 2007 and 2008, lasted 100 days. Networks at the time aired reruns and more reality shows, while the cost to California’s economy was estimated at $2.1 billion, according to the Milken Institute. Most TV and film writers live in Los Angeles or New York.

Studios don’t want another interruption after Covid-19 shut down productions around the world for months. But sources close to the studios say budgets are tight at a time when Wall Street wants to see profits from the multibillion-dollar investments in streaming that have drained balance sheets across the market.

The Film and Television Producers Alliance (AMPTP), which represents conglomerates and companies including Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O, Netflix and others, said in a statement that its aim was to “reach a fair and reasonable settlement”.

