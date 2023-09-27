Proposal includes salary adjustment based on production success and rules for using AI

O WGA (English acronym for Screenwriters Union of the United States) announced on Tuesday night (September 26, 2023) that it had reached an agreement with Hollywood studios to end the category strike. The writers stopped for 147 days.

“The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP [sigla em inglês para Aliança de Produtores de Cinema e Televisão, que representa os estúdios]. Today, our Negotiating Committee, the WGAW Board [sigla em inglês para Sindicato dos Roteiristas dos EUA, Oeste] and the WGAE Board [sigla em inglês para Sindicato dos Roteiristas dos EUA, Leste] voted unanimously to recommend the agreement”, the union wrote in statementadding that the strike would end at 00:01 this Wednesday (September 27).

Negotiations advanced after studio CEOs began attending meetings with category representatives. Among those in attendance were Bob Iger (Disney), David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery), Donna Langley (NBCUniversal) and Ted Sarandos (Netflix).

Among the conditions signed in the agreement are:

5% increase in minimum salaries upon ratification of screenwriters’ contracts and guarantee of annual adjustments;

increase in the contribution rate for health and pensions;

new salary rules for security services streamingbased on production success;

rules for the use of artificial intelligence;

qualification program, and other points.

Read the full agreementin English (PDF – 419 kB).

Despite the return to activities this Wednesday (27th September), the agreement will still be voted on by the councils and members of the unions. If it is not approved, the strike could be resumed.

On July 14, Hollywood actors also began a walkout. The writers’ agreement is unrelated to the actors’ strike.