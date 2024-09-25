Hollywood | Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of running a “sex crime empire” – This is now known

Party organizer Sean “Diddy” Combs on the balcony of his apartment in New York in 1998.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who became a star rapper in the 1990s, is accused of controlling a “sex crime empire”. The incident has raised questions about what else is going on behind the scenes in Hollywood.

If one case of Hollywood insiders will be remembered from the 2020s, it’s this one.

American rapper By Sean “Diddy” Combs sex crime charges have made new rounds in the US in recent weeks. Combs was arrested a week ago Tuesday and will remain behind bars pending trial.

According to the prosecutor, Combs has been running a “sex crime empire” for decades. The rapper faces a life sentence.

Several women have sued Combs for assault, rape and other sexual violence. A male music producer has also accused Combs of unwanted sexual behavior.

Prosecutors have compared Combs to the late billionaire to Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of abusing dozens of girls and women and sex trafficking in 2019.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo called in court the rapper as “an innocent man with nothing to hide”.

In this story, we go over what Combs is accused of and how they affect Hollywood as a whole.

The first charge of rape by an ex-spouse

Combs ex-husband, American singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura accused in November 2023 that Combs raped her in 2018. Ventura also accused the rapper of repeated assaults.

The couple managed to settle their “dispute” before the matter went to court.

CNN published later, in May of this year the videoin which Combs kicks his ex-spouse in a hotel hallway in California. After that, Combs posted a video on his own Instagram in which he admitted to assaulting Ventura and apologized for what happened.

“White parties” and freak parties

“Diddy’s party stories oh bros. There are only strange memories of them.”

I saw an American actress Ashton Kutcher said in a published in 2019 on the Hot Ones show.

The world stars’ recollections of the giant party organized by Combs sound horrifying to many ears now that the details of the party have come to light.

In connection with the trial, there has been talk of the so-called “white parties” that Combs became famous for in the 1990s. Their idea was to “make everyone wear the same color and put everyone on the same level,” Combs quoth For Oprah Winfrey in 2006.

Towards the end of the 2000s, Combs started organizing so-called freak parties, i.e. “freak out” events. In them, Combs allegedly brought male sex workers and forced them to have orgies with women invited to the party.

After the freak party, the police found huge amounts of drugs, more than a thousand bottles of baby oil and lubricant in Combs’ apartments in Los Angeles and Florida.

The rapper has denied the abuse that happened at the party.

“Is it a sex trade?” his lawyer Agnifilo asked in court.

“Not if everyone wants to be there.”

Footage from the 1998 “white parties” organized at Combs’ New York apartment.

Several victims have opened up publicly

In public several people who call themselves victims of Combs have been seen. The Independent according to at least seven people have accused Combs to his own face of assault and sexual abuse:

A Michigan prisoner Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith claims Combs drugged and raped her at a party in 1997

Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claims Combs drugged, sexually harassed and threatened her for more than a year

Joi Dickerson-Neal alleges that Combs raped and filmed the incident while the woman was a college student in 1991

Former model Crystal McKinney claims Combs sexually harassed her at his recording studio in New York in 2003

A former student friend of the artist April Lampros claims Combs abused her multiple times between 1995 and the early 2000s

The rapper’s former band mate Dawn Richard alleges that Combs abused her and several other women during the years they worked together

Thalia Graves claims that Combs and his bodyguard drugged, tied up and raped her while filming the incident in 2001

Thalia Graves is one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged victims. He told about his experiences on Tuesday, September 24, at a press conference held in Los Angelas.

History with Hollywood stars is suspect

Leonardo Dicaprio, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber. The list of public figures attending Combs’ party is long.

In particular, DiCaprio’s joint picture from the 1998 “white party” has raised questions. British newspaper The Daily Mail according to DiCaprio’s circle of acquaintances has denied the actor’s close relationship with Combs.

Also Combs History Justin Bieber’s with has raised doubts on social media.

When leaked to the public in the video Standing next to 15-year-old Bieber, Combs tells the camera: “He spends 48 hours with Diddy. Where we hang out and what we do, we can’t reveal.”

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio at Combs’ party in 1998. DiCaprio is pictured in the middle, Combs in the lower left.

The trial is still pending

A music mogul the trial is currently taking place in Manhattan, New York.

Combs is in the notorious MDC Brooklyn prison, known for strange deaths and violence. The rapper is under 24/7 surveillance.

If convicted on all charges, Combs faces up to life in prison.