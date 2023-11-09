The US actors union Sag-Aftra and Hollywood studios have reached a provisional agreement worth one billion dollars to end a strike that has lasted for almost four months. “We are excited and proud to inform you that your TV/Theatre Negotiating Committee has voted unanimously to approve a provisional agreement (…) our strike is officially suspended and all pickets have been withdrawn. In the next few days we will in contact with you to inform you about the organization of meetings across the country,” the union said in a statement.

What the agreement provides

The agreement includes a contract “worth over $1 billion” (around 934 million euros) that will increase the minimum wage “above average” and “unprecedented consent and compensation provisions” to protect the image of actors faced with the “threats” of artificial intelligence. Additionally, for the first time actors will have bonuses for participating in live-streaming services and improvements to pension and health insurance limits, among other extra compensation.

However, details of the contract will not be released until the Sag-Aftra National Council has reviewed the provisional agreement, which will need to be ratified by union members.