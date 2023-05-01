The strength of unions in the world’s leading entertainment industry is not in dispute. Unlike filming in our country, where the division of labor is more lax, in the United States filming a movie or a series is perfectly regulated: only the technician designated for it can hit the clapperboard; a chair with the name on the back is exclusively for that person.

The fuel that moves everything are the scripts, both in fiction products and in programs that are broadcast live. For this reason, Hollywood can stop if the strike called for this May 1, the date on which the scriptwriters’ agreement, in force for the last three years, expires. 98% of the members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have voted in favor of the strike given the null progress of the negotiations. In total, the union groups 11,500 writers, half of them in television series.

In memory, the strike that began in November 2007, which lasted four months and caused the California economy to lose almost 2,000 million euros. In 2017, they again voted in favor of the strike by a very large majority, but a last-minute agreement with the producers, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, prevented it. What happens these days in Hollywood will be transcendental because the rules of the game have changed from top to bottom due to streaming platforms. In the sixteen years since the last strike, the film and television industry has seen new players: it is no longer the studios that have the upper hand, but tech companies like Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Screenwriters not only want higher salaries and shorter hours, but also aspects such as their ability to work on different productions at the same time, the royalties they charge when their works are broadcast on streaming or the use of artificial intelligence. in the process of writing a script. The budget for television series has grown by 50% in the last decade, while the average salary of screenwriters has decreased by 4%. When a movie released in theaters is successful or is broadcast on free-to-air television, its scriptwriter knows perfectly well the ‘residuals’ or compensation that it will receive, in proportion to tickets sold or audience figures.

However, no one knows how many viewers a series has on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO or Disney Plus because the platforms do not disclose that data. And without the concrete number of viewers, the writers do not receive those benefits. In fact, the elimination of some series from the platform catalogs is explained to save the payment of these rights. It shoots non-stop, yes, but the series has fewer and fewer episodes and seasons (from twenty-something episodes it has gone down to an average of between 8 and 12). Likewise, the so-called author series are in fashion, which means that the number of scriptwriters who have participated in it is lower.

I’m voting YES on the WGA strike authorization because even though I’ve co-created shows, won Emmys, been on The Black List, sold two features and staffed steadily on TV for 8 straight years, I still can’t figure out how to earn a stable living as a writer — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) April 12, 2023

Sixteen years ago, the Internet had not yet transformed the way we consume fiction. The traditional channels continued to have colossal audiences, and cable television in the United States continued to grow. DVDs were sold and rented, that product that Netflix will stop marketing next September. The pandemic accelerated a change that would have lasted a decade. The WGA notes that we are in a “momentous” moment and that compensation for screenwriters has stagnated despite the fact that their creations are seen more than ever. Seasoned professionals, they say, have a hard time getting ahead.

What will happen from this Tuesday without scripts? In 2017, mythical series such as ‘Lost’ or ‘The Office’ had to cut the number of episodes that season. The nightly ‘late shows’ stopped broadcasting and the celebration of the Golden Globes gala was postponed. The only beneficiaries of the previous strike were reality shows, such as ‘Cops’. The global production of the platforms, which already roll around the world, could also alleviate the effects of unemployment.

Some scriptwriters have shown their support on Twitter, lamenting that they work endlessly on successful productions, but do not make ends meet. Some even consider moonlighting as an Uber driver. Hollywood has historically reeled from walkouts that have always coincided with momentous moments of change, like the advent of television or the rise of video. This mobilization also comes at a time of crisis for the platforms, which Wall Street is pressuring to reduce costs after investing millions in titles that served as a hook to gain subscribers. If the writers win, then they would have to pay more to the directors and actors, whose respective agreements expire on June 30.

He New York Times In this sense, he recalls the financial situation of Disney, which accumulates a debt of 45,000 million dollars and in two months will eliminate 7,000 jobs. Its platform, Disney Plus, is still not profitable. For its part, the debt of Warner Bros. Discovery is 47,000 million. However, not everyone tightens their belts. Netflix revealed last week that its CEO, Ted Sarandos, received a bonus of $50.3 million in 2022. “Do we want to change things? Unity, strength and solidarity”, recalls the Spanish scriptwriters union ALMAwho supports his American colleagues.