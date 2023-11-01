Last Tuesday, the Hollywood Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which continues on strike against the major production companies, thanked the president of the United States Jon Biden, for signing a groundbreaking executive order for the robust, safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence.

And beyond demanding a series of labor improvements, actors face a threat that worries them much more: the use of artificial intelligence in the creating films, images, performances and even voice of the most iconic figures in Hollywood.

YOU CAN SEE: George Clooney’s proposal to end the actors’ strike was rejected by the union

In fact, a few weeks ago the actor Tom Hanks (Forest Gump, Philadelphia, Sully), He warned his followers on social networks that an image of him created without his consent by the AI ​​was being used in a promotion. “BEWARE!,” she wrote on her Instagram account, “There is a video out there promoting a dental plan with a version of me AI. “I have nothing to do with that.”

The protagonist of Saving Private Ryan has not been the only victim in Hollywood. Artificial intelligence has also dared to ‘bring back to life’ iconic actors like Robin Williams (who died in August 2014), cloning his voice, as his daughter Zelda Williams denounced. “This new technology is disturbing, it is something that goes beyond my own feelings. These recreations are, at best, a poor demonstration of human powers; and the worst, a horrendous monsterFrankensteincreated alongside the worst facets of this industry, instead of what it should really mean,” the actress and director also wrote on her networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix offers million-dollar job offer for AI expert amid strikes in Hollywood

Zelda Williams is a strong defender of the actors’ strike: “I have witnessed for years how many people want to train these models to recreate the talent of some actors who cannot give their consent. This is not fake, it is very very real. MMy father would have been fighting the good fight with all the unions. “Living actors deserve the opportunity to create their own characters with their choices to give voice to cartoons, putting their effort and human time into the search for interpretation,” he stated.

The good, the bad and the ugly

In the midst of the controversy, Disney put its finger on the sore spot by incorporating extras created by technology in the film Prom Pact, which premiered on that platform in March 2023. The film received favorable reviews at first, until the public discovered that in a sequence 3 humanoids appeared, created in a rather rudimentary way by the AI. The scene was published last week on social networks and unleashed harsh criticism against the mouse giant for its commitment to Artificial Intelligence; and generated, in turn, the support of netizens for the actors exposed to losing their rights and jobs. “Remember this is what SAG-AFTRA is fighting against,” pointed out one user.

On the other side of the coin, Disney also made use of technology to rejuvenate characters as happened with Harrison Ford in the latest film in the saga: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. “That’s my real face at that age. They have this artificial intelligence program. Because I made a ton of movies for them, they have all that footage, including one movie that didn’t come out. They could look at where the light is coming from, the expression. But that’s my real face. I put little dots on my face and say the words and they do it. “It’s fantastic,” Harrison Ford himself celebrated.

YOU CAN SEE: Hollywood paralyzes in search of “radical changes”

The truth is that although generative artificial intelligence has opened important doors and possibilities in the entertainment industry, and continues to be perfected in giant steps, There are things that it will hardly be able to replace, such as the creativity and personal stamp of the artists. Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan says: “I think they will be powerful tools, but ultimately there is no way to replace human creativity.”

The great Steven Spielberg adds: “The soul cannot be created by a program and exists in all of us. Losing that by letting art be produced by ourcreations(thecomputers) terrifies me.”

#Hollywood #warpath #artificial #intelligence