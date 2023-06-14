ProfiCinem editor-in-chief Nina Romodanovskaya told Izvestia that about 10%-20% of box office receipts on the Russian film market are made up of films that are shown without a certificate. At the same time, approximately 20% of the Russian market is screenings of new products from film studios that have left Russia.

“The third Guardians had no more than 70 million rubles at the start. By now, it can be estimated that their total cash in Russia does not exceed 500 million rubles, ”said Romodanovskaya.

According to the expert, if there was a rental certificate, a corresponding advertising campaign would be possible, which could bring the film much more fees – theoretically, the same “Guardians of the Galaxy” could earn about five billion rubles at the box office against the current half a million.

Currently, there are few opportunities for cinema networks to advertise Hollywood films: mainly social networks, cinema sites and word of mouth.

The media could help with promotion, but most networks are not ready to share information about the rental with journalists, since publicity can lead to a fine for rentals without identification.

Read more in the exclusive material of Izvestia on Wednesday, June 14, at 10:00

Show to everyone: how cinemas promote films not released in Russia