From the 1940s onwards he had starred in dozens of internationally successful films: Cara Williams died at the age of 96

She is gone forever in her Beverly Hills home, one of the most appreciated and awarded American actresses of the last century. Dear Williams, nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Stanley Kramer’s 1958 film The Mud Wall, died at 96 of natural causes. His daughter and great-grandson made the announcement of the death.

Really difficult days for the world of cinema. Only yesterday did the news of Veronica Forqué’s death spread. The Spanish actress, famous for being one of the leading interpreters of Pedro Almodovar’s films, was found lifeless inside her apartment in Madrid. She had been suffering from depression for several years and the most accredited hypothesis for the 61-year-old Spanish actress is that of suicide.

On December 9, however, another great interpreter passed away, this time from the United States. Cara Williams, star of dozens of films that have had extraordinary success from the 1940s onwards, she died in Beverly Hills at the age of 96 years old.

The daughter Justine Jagoda and the great grandson Richard Potter they thought about announcing the death, through a very touching press release. Here it is below:

Not only was she a sparkling actress with impeccable comic timing, but she was also fun, over the top, warm and loving at heart. He could make anyone having a bad day laugh and smile. It was everything you could want in a mother and more. It is sad to lose a woman of this incredible era.

The successes of Cara Williams

Cara Williams’s real name was actually Bernice Kamiat and was born in 1925 in New York. Her parents divorced when she was still very young and she and her mother moved to Hollywood. There he studied at the Hollywood Professional School, making dubbing for cartoon short films and approaching the world of acting.

Dozens of films in which he has starred that have encountered a national and international success. There are also dozens of collaborations with world-class actors and directors.

As anticipated, his most prestigious work was in the 1958 film directed by Stanley Kramer, entitled “The mud wall”. For that role, he came Oscar nominated.