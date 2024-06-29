The wave of astonishment caused by the performance of United States President Joe Biden during the debate with Donald Trump also seems to have reached Hollywood. According to the American magazine’s website Varietyexpectations that it would be a night to confirm Biden’s physical and mental fitness quickly became a “nightmare” for Democratic supporters in the entertainment industry.

A high-profile Hollywood donor to the Democratic campaign said that in every message board he has been on, people have been saying that if Biden doesn’t drop out, they will stop donating to the Democratic Party. Another entertainment industry donor said that the feeling after 10 minutes of the debate was that the money had dried up.

The magazine highlights that the post-debate “hangover” intensified with the arrival of four articles from The New York Times talking about the need for Biden to abandon the presidential race. They were all published on Friday morning (28): “Joe Biden is a good man and a good president. He must abandon the race”; “Biden can’t go on like this”; “I’m hearing a lot of anxiety from Democrats about Biden’s debate performance”; and “Is Biden too old? America got its answer.”

Some more loyal donors to the party have expressed that they will continue with their donations, even if Biden remains the Democratic candidate for president of the United States. The president’s campaign even announced that it raised US$14 million in the 14 hours after the debate.

Campaign spokesman Michael Tyler ruled out any possibility that the president would drop out of the race and said the current US president is committed to holding a second debate in September.

Tyler also said that Biden did not have “the best night on the debate stage”, but questioned whether it is not preferable to have a “bad night” to having a candidate, in this case Donald Trump, who has a “bad vision of where he wants to go.” take the country?”

This Friday night, the president himself defended himself from criticism regarding his performance in the debate, during a public rally in North Carolina. “I don’t speak as well as I used to,” he said on stage. “I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I know. I know how to tell the truth.”

The decisions of two of the biggest donors to the Democrats are seen as key to defining Hollywood’s support for Biden. One of them is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the city’s most active donor. He recently organized a party in support of the Democratic candidate that was attended by former President Barack Obama and actors such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black.

The magazine claims that sources close to the donor said his position will depend on how the repercussions of Biden’s performance in the debate are handled in the coming days.

Hollywood’s support is crucial for Biden. In recent months, the Democrat has lost some donors from his base in Silicon Valley. They started flocking to the Trump campaign.

Sources heard by the magazine said it could be difficult to reverse the impact of the negative headlines and comments from anchors who traditionally support the president, considering whether it would not be better for him to abandon the electoral race.

On the other hand, there are those presenters who still maintain confidence in Biden and his ability to lead the country for another four years. They say that donors should not surrender to the polarization of the campaign, but instead should think about the benefits for Hollywood that Biden’s re-election will bring.