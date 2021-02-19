D.he American reality star Kim Kardashian wants to divorce her husband, rapper Kanye West, according to American media reports. As the television channel “Fox News” reported on Friday, Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser submitted the divorce papers to the relevant authorities. The divorce should be consensual.

Hollywood magazine Variety cited court sources that confirmed filing on Friday. The celebrity gossip site “TMZ” wrote that the separation was “as amicable” as “as a divorce can be”.

40-year-old Kardashian and 43-year-old West were married in May 2014. They have four children: seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and almost two-year-old Psalm.

In the past few years there had been rumors of crises in the couple’s marriage. In the past few months, West is said to have lived in the American state of Wyoming, but his wife and children in California. Kardashian is known from the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and has a huge following in the online networks.

In addition to being a rapper and music producer, West is also successful as an entrepreneur and has been involved in the fashion industry for years. Most recently, he ran for the US presidential election, but only got just under 60,000 votes. West claims to have bipolar disorder. People with bipolar disorder experience extreme mood swings. You experience both manic phases of euphoric mood and deep depression.