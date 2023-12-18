Hollywood | Justice: Marvel star Jonathan Majors was guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend

According to the BBC, Jonathan Majors' role in future Marvel films is a question mark for now.

American actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, says BBC. The actor known for the Marvel films faces up to a year in prison.

A jury concluded Monday in New York after three days of deliberations that Majors abused his ex-girlfriend By Grace Jabbar at the end of the dispute in March. The ex-couple's argument broke out in a taxi in Chinatown, New York. According to the BBC, the reason for the dispute was a message sent by another woman to Majors' phone.

According to Jabbar, the assault left him with bruises, a broken finger, a wound behind the ear and excruciating pain. Among other things, the couple's text messages and audio tapes were presented as evidence in court.

“I'm a monster. A terrible man. I'm not capable of love,” the actor told his ex-girlfriend in September 2022, according to the BBC.

According to Majors' lawyer, the actor was a victim of the situation in March. According to the lawyer, Jabbari attacked Majors out of jealousy.

American Majors has starred in, among other things, Marvel productions. He has also been seen in, among other things, a boxing movie Creed III:in. In terms of TV series, he is known especially for the lead role in 2020 seen on HBO Lovecraft Country from the series.

Majors has also acted in the one released in 2020 Spike Lee Da 5 Bloods – in the film, which also starred a Finnish actor Jasper Pääkkönen.

According to the BBC, Majors' role in future Marvel films is currently uncertain. The Kang character played by the actor is planned to be Marvel's next Avengers– about the main villains of the movie.

Nowadays, Majors is dating an actress by Meagan Good with who appeared with Majors in court on Monday.