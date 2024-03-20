Hollywood | Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit for assault and defamation

Actress Grace Jabbari is accusing Jonathan Majors of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious accusation and defamation.

American actor by Jonathan Majors34, ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has sued Majors for assault and defamation, says Variety, among others.

In December 2023 he was found guilty for two assaults that occurred in March 2023 in New York.

Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe announced that it would no longer work with Majors and fired the actor from his villainous role as Kang the Conqueror.

Also Majors bodybuilding movie Magazine Dreams was removed from Searchlight's release calendar.

Tuesday ex-girlfriend Jabbari filed a lawsuit against Majors. The two dated between 2021 and 2023.

Jabbari has said he is filing the charges because, according to him, Majors has “continued to demonstrate a complete lack of remorse for his actions and an inability to desist from similar behavior.”

Jabbari says that Majors accused him of being a “crazy liar” because of the charges. Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry told to CNN that Majors is preparing counterclaims Against Jabbar.

Jabbari is seeking more than $75,000 in compensatory and punitive damages, according to the suit.

He accuses the actor of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, knowingly filing a false accusation and defamation. According to the indictment, Majors' violent behavior was consistent, beginning in 2021 and continuing through 2023.

The defamation charge is related For an interview with “Good Morning America”., which Majors issued after his sentencing. In an interview, Majors said he never touched Jabbar or women in general.

The filing of a false accusation is related CNN's including the fact that in June of last year, Majors filed a lawsuit against Jabbari, claiming that at the time of the March 2023 incident, Jabbari had abused Majors.

The prosecutor decided not to indict the case.

Actor Jonathan Majors and actress Meagan Good at the NAACP Awards in March 2024.

In January Majors commented on his sentence for the first time in public.

Majors said that he was responsible for the problems in his former relationship, but denied that he had behaved violently.

“I am sorry. I was careless of her [Jabbarin] with her heart — not her body,” the actress commented to ABC News on Monday.

In April, it is scheduled to find out what kind of punishment Majors will receive. He can be sentenced to a maximum of one year in prison.

Although Majors' conviction has affected his acting career, he was spotted at the NAACP Awards last weekend with his current girlfriend by Meagan Good with.

Good was also in support of Majors in court on Monday.