The dream factory turned into a nightmare. The terrifying fire in Los Angeles, which is still active ten days after it broke out, with the sad balance of dozens of deaths and thousands of people affected, these days shows the world a desolate image of ruin and devastation very different from the luxury and glamor with which we associate the mecca of cinema.

Many famous people who have seen their mansions burn They are counted in the long list of victims such as Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins or Paris Hilton.

Hollywood is not for parties. The announcement of the Oscar nominations that was due to take place this week has been delayed. The new date chosen to meet the candidates will be January twenty-third, in a virtual presentation without media presence. For the moment, the broadcast of the gala remains scheduled for March 2. An act that will undoubtedly be very marked by the tragedy that the world of cinema is experiencing.

Other projects have also been altered by events. Netflix has decided to postpone the premiere of Meghan Markle’s television show announced for this week. A space dedicated to cooking and gardening that does not seem original at all in its approach, nor does the list of guests that accompany it offer interest.

Success has not been with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their latest adventures. After the success of Harry’s memoirs and the widespread repercussion of their interview with Oprah Winfrey recounting intimacies, which the British royal family would have preferred not to come to light, and which led to their Californian exile, the couple needs to straighten out their relationship. direction and return to the foreground.