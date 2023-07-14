Hollywood is flat. Talks about a new employment contract failed, after which the board of the SAG-AFTRA trade union, which represents 160,000 film, television and radio actors, called a general strike. Fran Drescher, the chairman of the union, announced this on Thursday. From Friday, actors will join the ‘picket lines’ of striking writers, who have been demonstrating for more than two months in front of the film studios and offices in Los Angeles and New York.

On Wednesday, the three-year employment contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the interests of the film studios, expired. A last-minute request for mediation by the federal government called actor union president Fran Drechser “offensive and disrespectful”; it would be all about saving time. AMPTP, which states that the actors spurned an attractive package of concessions, previously refused to smooth negotiations through federal mediation.

It is not yet clear whether the actors and writers want to negotiate jointly with the studios in the future. Only the traditionally law-abiding ‘guild’ of directors – their only strike in 1987 lasted only three hours – came up with a new contract this year.

Royalties

The demands of Hollywood’s actors and writers are partly in sync. It’s all about higher wages, but even more about ‘residuals’: royalties depending on the number of times a film is streamed. In addition, actors demand strict rules for the use of artificial intelligence and better protection of their image rights against ‘virtual actors’. The use of self-recorded audition tapes must also be restricted. During the pandemic, those tapes replaced physical casting sessions, and that is now becoming the new normal. For actors, however, recording new, professional-looking audition tapes can be quite expensive.

The paralyzing of Hollywood fits a pattern of increasing union activism in California. As early as June, 98 percent of SAG-AFTRA members already expressed their willingness to strike, later that month a thousand actors, including Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller and Jennifer Lawrence, underlined their willingness to strike in an open letter. Hollywood’s A-list occasionally showed up at writers’ picket lines; the question now is how far their solidarity goes at temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius.

The strike comes at a difficult time for major film studios. During the pandemic, feature film revenues dried up as they went into additional debt creating their own streaming services to compete with Netflix. Share prices came under pressure last year, studios like Disney and Warner Bros cut billions of dollars by cutting projects and laying off thousands of employees.

Unique Strike

For Hollywood, the current strike is quite unique. It is only the third strike in the 21st century: the last was the writers’ strike of fourteen weeks in 2007, before that the actors went on strike for six months in 2000, but that action was aimed exclusively at the advertising world. The Writers Guild of America is considered a relatively activist union, but when the actors go on strike, the film industry also immediately comes to a standstill.

Actors and writers last went on strike together in 1960, under the leadership of SAG chairman Ronald Reagan. Even then the battle revolved around ‘residuals’: royalties for the re-showing of feature films on television. Shooting of eight major studio films came to a halt, including Let’s Make Love from Marilyn Monroe. In terms of ‘residuals’, the film actors of SAG – at that time not yet merged with the TV and radio actors of AFTRA – only got what they wanted for future feature films. The studios did fund the creation of the first actor’s retirement fund.

