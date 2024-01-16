Emmy Awards Gala, 2024. It happened last night. Actors Matty Matheson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach collected the award for Best Comedy Series for The Bear along with the rest of the cast and to celebrate, they kissed. The audience applauded. “It was nice,” both said later in the press room, chatting with the media, as collected The Hollywood Reporter. Apparently, not for everyone. Some comments, such as those that can be read on the Instagram profile of the specialized fashion publication The Cut, who celebrated the kiss by publishing an image of the moment, seem to have come from another era. “Hollywood is disgusting, how come everyone is okay with this?” someone asks. He then adds that phrase that in The Simpson It was already a joke 30 years ago: “Doesn't anyone think about the children?”

Kisses (romantic, celebratory, euphoric, spontaneous or performative) are a fundamental part of awards ceremonies and are often great rivals to the winners or the dresses (if not embarrassing slaps) in the conversation the day after. We have collected some that also brought tail.

Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Christopher Polk (FilmMagic)

Britney Spears, Madonna and a pop memory

Although the truth is that Christina Aguilera was also part of the performance that opened the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, the television montage ensured that the moment of Madonna and Britney Spears' kiss is now part of pop history. having alternated with the stupefied face of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. Madonna sang Like a Virgin dressed as a gentleman and the two young stars were his wives. The kiss, halfway through the performance, fulfilled its purpose. They only talked about it the next day and on an internet whose social networks (forums, at that time) began to sentence the conversation. Madonna went to Oprah Winfrey's show to talk about what happened, Spears to Larry King's. In short, it was clear that two women kissing on stage was still cause for concern. shock entered the 21st century.

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman at the 2015 Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards. Charley Gallay

Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and a kiss with a message

It happened at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, 2015. The award-winning Nicole Kidman explained on stage that at the age of 14 she turned down a role in a Jane Campion film because the script required her to kiss a woman while wearing a hat. shower. “I wanted to be the type of actress who wore her hair down and kissed men. Today I have it clear. “Jane, if you’re here, I’m ready to put on a shower cap and kiss any woman in the room.” At that moment, she put on a hat and her friend Naomi Watts appeared on stage (also wearing a hat) to kiss the actress. “Let's fight for what we want and don't apologize for it,” Kidman concluded.

Bad Bunny kisses a dancer during his performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Noam Galai (Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

Bad Bunny, a dancer and a shower of homophobia

We return to the MTV Video Music Awards, specifically to the year 2022. Although Bad Bunny made history for being the first Latino to win the Artist of the Year award at those awards, it was a kiss on stage with one of his dancers that occupied headlines. Seconds before, the Puerto Rican had also kissed a dancer, but it was the kiss with Nigel O'Brian that sparked the reaction on social networks. Furthermore, twice as much. On the one hand, the usual hatred arising from homophobia for seeing two men kissing, and on the other, the distrust among the LGBT community itself when some voices emerged that put on the table the possibility that a heterosexual singer kissing another man could be an attempt to generate publicity among that audience (a practice known as queerbaiting) and a mere promotional tool to benefit from. The debate was enriching, but as in previous cases, it was just a kiss.

Angelina Jolie and her brother James Haven, at the 2000 Oscars. Jim Smeal (Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Angelina Jolie, her brother James and a very interrupted innocence

When in 2000 the actress received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Interrupted innocence, He dedicated the award to his brother, James Haven. “I am amazed and very in love with my brother right now. He just hugged me and told me that he loves me and I know that he is very happy for me. To my mother, who is the bravest and most beautiful woman I have ever known, to my dad, who is a great actor and a better father. James, I have nothing without you. “You are the strongest, most incredible man I have ever met.” Although they had already kissed at the Golden Globes, it was the subsequent kiss at the after party from Vanity Fair which caused many to accuse the brothers of incest. Such a misguided accusation actually contributed to fueling the image of Jolie as a rebellious, wild and wayward young woman. She collected knives, dressed in black, claimed to be bisexual and, as icing on the cake, a kiss was perceived as incest. She created controversy, but above all, she ended up creating a myth.

Adrien Brody kisses Halle Berry at the 2003 Oscars. TIMOTHY A. CLARY (AFP via Getty Images)

Halle Berry, Adrien Brody and revisionism

We continue at the Oscars, year 2003. When Adrien Brody collected the Oscar for Best Actor for The pianist, planted a passionate kiss on the mouth of the presenter, Halle Berry, who the year before had collected the first Oscar for best actress from a black woman (she is still the only one). That moment is already one of the most iconic in the history of the awards, but historical revisionism has made us rethink what we should have actually felt when seeing this kiss in which consent is the great absentee. We realized this last year, when in the program Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress confessed that the kiss was not prepared at all. When the presenter asked her if she liked her, she claimed not to have the slightest idea about her. “She was too busy trying to understand what the hell had happened,” said the actress.

Moment of the kiss between Marc Giró and Alberto San Juan in the program that the former presents, 'Late Xou'.

Marc Giró, Alberto San Juan and a kiss with history

A Spanish, television and recent example. Just a few days ago the presenter of Late Xou, Marc Giró explained to the guest on his program, Alberto San Juan, that he is unable to forget a summer scene in which the actor entered a cafeteria, told a woman “I'm here” and gave her a passionate kiss. Shortly after, both kissed, a moment that aroused applause from the audience and why deny it, the joy of the presenter. What happened next should make us feel proud to live in a society like Spain's: nothing happened.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling kiss at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards. Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling and a 'flashback'

MTV Movie Awards, 2005. When the actors received the (very well-deserved) award for Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards thanks to that contemporary romantic classic called Noahs diary, they did not limit themselves to giving themselves a chaste peak with which to pay tribute to the fiery moment that earned them recognition. Each one stood at one end of the stage and in the purest style Dirty Dancingthey prepared an air kiss with which to remember the iconic moment of the film.

John Travolta kisses Scarlett Johansson on the Oscars red carpet in 2015. Kevin Mazur (WireImage)

John Travolta, Scarlett Johansson and a necessary explanation

We return to the Oscars, but without entering the gala. We stayed on the red carpet of the awards. Year 2015. It is difficult to describe the kiss that John Travolta gave Scarlett Johansson, because she seemed as amazed and uncomfortable as the world when seeing the image of her. The curious moment is framed in the era of photobomb (a person gets in front of the frame of a photo or a shot to create a comic, curious or unexpected effect), but this kiss left the world so stunned that Johansson later had to clarify that in reality, the image was completely decontextualized. “There is nothing strange, creepy or inappropriate about John Travolta. The image circulating is an unfortunate snapshot of an encounter that was very sweet and totally welcome. The photograph does not reflect what happened later if you see the videos,” she clarified to the Associated Press agency.. Sometimes a thousand words are worth more than a picture.

