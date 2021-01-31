Marilyn Monroe assured that Hollywood is that place where they pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul. The truth is that, since the mecca of cinema receives such a name, both the media and the members of the industry themselves have perpetuated that image of an inhospitable place, of the twilight of gods that lie floating in infinite pools. A cage populated by unscrupulous and individualistic characters, driven by an ambition so unbridled that it would lead them to sell their mother for one more minute on screen. But it’s not plastic, as Warhol would add, everything that glitters in the hills of Los Angeles. Also there, the inspiring stories of several Hollywood puppies who share a professional dream and a tragic context coexist and converge. Hoffman, Walker, Gandolfini … orphans all of shining stars, but too fleeting. Illustrious surnames whose journey reveals this 2021 the kindest face of the cruelest industry.

A quick glance at the newspaper library is enough to understand the Cooper Hoffman tragedy. The latest images agencies have of him date back to February 2014, when he attended with undisguised desolation the funeral of his father, Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman (Cloak). The rest of the housed photographs compose even more strongly, showing both of them sharing indignant cries – the recent trajectory of the team is not enough for more – in different games of the New York Knicks, of which they were fervent followers. Today, that boy is a 17-year-old adolescent with a lug attached and a lush red hair reminiscent of the one his father wore in Boogie nights, the cult film that was his definitive confirmation as a performer.

It is precisely that same director, the praised Paul Thomas Anderson, a personal friend of the actor and with whom he would repeat later in The master, the one who wanted to take the young man under his wing to facilitate his entry into the industry in the same way. The filmmaker has opted for Cooper Hoffman, without previous experience in front of a camera, to star in his highly anticipated new project, Soggy bottom. The film, in which he shares scenes with Bradley Cooper and Alana Haim (part of the celebrated Haim musical trio), is about the complicated maturity of a successful child actor in the San Francisco of the seventies. If the evolution of the pandemic allows it, the film will be one of the most sought after jewels on the festival calendar.

Perhaps the red carpets of Cannes or Venice will cross Cooper Hoffman with Michael Gandolfini in a few months, another newcomer of noble and unfortunate pedigree. The 21-year-old actor, son of James Gandolfini (died June 2013), is living proof of Hollywood’s best-understood nepotism. In his case, he has found the protection of the man who helped his father become one of the indelible myths of television history, David Chase, creator of The Sopranos. The firstborn will continue the family legacy by playing the role of a teenage Tony in The many saints of Newark, a film prequel that will focus on a war between mafia clans that occurred in the 1960s in New Jersey.

“If the Sopranos believe in something, it is that the family comes first,” the actor evoked on Instagram to communicate the delay of the film’s release – now scheduled for autumn – due to the health crisis. Although he says that his father urged him to choose the direction ahead of the interpretation – “they have the power,” he alleged – he has confirmed that adopting the role of Tony Soprano helped him “start his grieving process.” Before this opportunity, another of the great minds of contemporary serialized fiction, David Simon (The wire), gave the young man his first glossy role in the series The deuce (The Chronicles of Times Square).

At 22, Meadow Rain Walker has chosen, for the moment, to put acting aside and focus on modeling. The only daughter of Paul Walker, the actor in the saga Fast & furious who lost his life in a car accident in 2013, has debuted this same month of January as an image of the collection pre fall from the firm Proenza Schouler. Recruited by the influential agency DNA Models and with more than two and a half million followers on Instagram, the specialized press is already talking about her as the next great it girl of fashion. It is in the aforementioned social network, and in the form of selfies with his children or emotional words of thanks, where Meadow has consistently shown his love for Vin Diesel, his father’s inseparable companion in the blockbuster action franchise and father figure in his life since the actor’s disappearance. “He is my protector and my ally. I’m very lucky to be able to call him my best friend, ”he declares. “The family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry up. I love you, little girl, “replied the self-described as” Uncle Vin “on the model’s 21st birthday.

Frances Bean Cobain, Paris Jackson or Zelda Williams, daughters of Kurt Cobain, Michael Jackson and Robin Williams, respectively, are other heiresses of some of the greatest talents in pop culture who are trying these days to honor the family name. The first is in the field of painting and illustration, after having worked as a model. The second embarks on a promising musical career with their recently released first album, Wilted; and Williams reconciles her work as an actress and voice actor with a sharp and recommendable signature tweet acidity.

But the most explicit about the healing power of fiction has been Billie Lourd. During Christmas 2016, and in a matter of a couple of days, the 28-year-old actress lost her mother and grandmother: stars Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Lourd, who had just debuted as a performer with a small cameo alongside her mother and iconic Princess Leia in The awakening of the force, found consolation in the face of such a loss in one of the great names in Hollywood. As he continues his role as Lieutenant Connix in the rest of the galactic saga installments, the hyperactive showrunner Ryan Murphy decided to offer him a fixed role in the horror series American horror story. “It had only been a few months since my mother died and it helped me process all my emotions. Being able to cry through the character allowed me to cry for myself. It was healing, cathartic, the team has become my family. I can’t thank Ryan enough. Honestly, it saved my life “, said the actress in Entertainment Weekly. The prolific screenwriter, producer and director has been so taken with Lourd’s talents that he is even writing a new series specifically designed for her absolute show-off. The force seems to accompany her.

