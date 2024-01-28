Brad Pitt appeared at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the most prestigious endurance race in the United States. But, this time, his presence was not linked to the usual circle of VIPs or to his passion for racing: the actor was at the Daytona International Speedway to shoot the scenes of his film on Formula One. The title of the film is still missing, little is known, apart from the plot in which Pitt, an elderly driver, returns to compete.

So after Rush, Le Mans 66 and the various films about Ferrari and Lamborghini, Hollywood forcefully enters the world of racing. And, in this case, Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced “Days of Thunder”, is producing this film about F1 where Lewis Hamilton is both co-producer and technical consultant, while the director is Joseph Kosinski, who directed “Top Gun: Maverick”.

We wrote “Hollywood enters forcefully” not by chance: after the track invasions in F1 (the cast even had their own garage during some races of the world championship), we almost missed the revolt breaking out at Daytona.

The presence of actors and television crews has in fact created some headaches for many drivers, especially due to the heavy surveillance of the camper park, where Brad Pitt parked his gigantic motorhome. Even famous IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin complained that he was denied access to his camper because he didn't have his entry credential with him, but had just gotten out of the car after several laps of the track… And Bubba NASCAR's Wallace, a regular visitor to Daytona's internal parking lot, was moved to an outside area, like many of the main drivers in the race. Among these even the former F1 champion Jenson Button and the IndyCar driver Colton Herta…

Everyone then complained that the filming scenes kept them up at night, given that filming usually starts long after the track has been cleared from the Rolex 24 tests. Yes, because there are six Porsche 911s in the cast GT3s prepared identically to those racing and very similar from an aesthetic point of view to the Wright Motorsports car. Without forgetting other cars on the track, namely rival Mercedes and BMW, and a very noisy 1999 Lola V8 which is the “camera vehicle”. In short, an inferno that kept all the drivers awake at Daytona. A real invasion.