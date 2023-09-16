Hollywood | Hollywood stars are trading special services to finance the actors’ and writers’ strike

Autographs and meetings with the actors can be bought at the auction organized in support of the strike.

Hollywood stars have set out to support the actors’ and screenwriters’ strike in a special way.

You can buy dinner, for example, from the online auction Better Call Saul -actor Bob Odenkirk’s and comedian-actor by David Cross with. Girls– series creator and actor Lena Dunham offers to paint a mural for the home of the highest paying buyer.

For example, news about it The Guardian.

Actor Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) can get help solving the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle. Leading offer on Saturday for this service is $5,100.

Parks and Recreation – series actor Adam Scott offers to walk the dog. Many of the services offered by the actors are only available for purchase in Los Angeles.

Money are also collected with autographs. The sale includes, for example, an apron on which they have written their names The Bear – series Actors Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The price of the apron marked “used” was on Saturday afternoon $2150.

Actors and creators of various television series can also be met via video connection. For example Three men and a girl – about the Zoom meeting with the actors of the series has been shouted $4,550.

The funds collected from the auction will be used to help Actors and screenwriters who are in financial difficulties due to the strike.

The writers union The WGA strike began in May, and the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA joined in July. Due to the strike, almost all film and television production in the United States has stopped.

The actors demand, among other things, salary increases, better employment benefits such as health care, and higher compensation for when a movie or TV show is shown again. Actors are also concerned about the use of artificial intelligence in the industry.

There is no visible solution to the strike yet. Director of the Actors’ Union Fran Drescher commented on August Today– program that, if necessary, the members of the union are financially prepared to continue the strike for another six months.