Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The winter holiday celebrations continue at Motiongate Dubai with a package of entertainment shows and events that include Hollywood holidays, where guests will be treated to many dancing processions, mobile shows, and meet-and-greet activities until January 7, 2024.

Motiongate Dubai presents its all-new live theatrical show, “Your Gateway to the Eid Atmosphere,” at the Hollywood Theater, during which the character of the angry Mr. Humbug appears, as he tries hard to avoid the hustle and bustle of the holiday celebrations and New Year’s Eve, where the secrets of the story are revealed through musical pieces and the dazzling performance of a number of… Of mysterious characters, which provides wonderful experiences for guests of different cultures and nationalities.

The entertainment city displays the Hollywood Holiday Parade, in which creative cartoon characters, including: “The Smurfs,” “Shrek,” “Boo,” and “King Julian,” perform wonderful dances within the “Studio Central” area, and charming costumes bearing the character of holiday season celebrations.

Guests can enjoy watching the performances of “It's Time to Have Fun”, “Toy Factory Friends” in which the dwarves are creative, and “King Julian’s Holiday Stomp”, where Alex the Lion, Gloria and King Julian perform their dazzling dances, as well as the meet and greet event with the dance troupe. The “Smurfs” village will witness the “Smurfmas” live dance show performed by the characters of the color blue.