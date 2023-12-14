They came first in one ranking: that of the losers of the year that is about to end. Big bad end for the Sussexes, between missteps in the world of gossip and even more reckless steps in the family one. By dint of playing with fire and publishing books and declarations of war against the world, Buckingham Palace first and foremost, Harry and Meghan have ranked in last place among the most glittering and sought-after celebrities in the cinematic world. The Bible of film magazines: «Hollywood Reporter», decrees his descent from the Everest of worldliness and both professional and personal success. Who plunges the knife into the living flesh of the couple who repudiated the company. “No one invites them to parties or events anymore, all their (former) friends, from Obama to Clooney, from Beckham to Serena Williams, keep them away for fear of ending up in the newspapers.”

According to the magazine, the royal couple who escaped from a life of public service to profit from their celebrity status in the United States in recent years managed the miracle of self-destruction. With cloying docufilms on Netflix and whiny biography and an inert podcast, Harry and Meghan's brand remains on the shelves of unsold Hollywood.

But the most painful notes come from the financial world. Donations to their Foundation dried up, going from 13 to 2 million dollars in one year: and so the budget ended up in the red by more than half a million. Added to this financial collapse is the cancellation of the contract by Spotify, the podcast platform, due to the low productivity of the Dukes of Sussex.

At this point, what will the former royal couple do? So what will Harry and Meghan do now? There are rumors of an autobiography of the Duchess, but it is not at all certain. On the contrary, it is mathematical that every one of their undertakings – as the merciless Hollywood Reporter notes – is greeted with ridicule and derision.