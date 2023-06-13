Producers Dick Clark Prods. (DCP) and Eldridge Industries announced Monday the purchase of the exploitation rights of the Golden Globes, film awards that have had a long history of controversy since 2021, to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The transfer, which implies that the awards now pass into the hands of a for-profit entity, will mean the dissolution of the institution that founded these awards in 1943.

“Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes,” said Eldridge Chairman Todd Boehly, who was already serving as the HFPA’s interim CEO after the association approved in July last year to have its assets managed by a company.

Until then, the HFPA operated as a non-profit entity that had a contract whereby NBC paid $60 million a year to produce the gala, which went to charitable causes.

The new administrators will be in charge of managing the annual Golden Globes ceremony and will try to find new business opportunities to reverse a negative trend that has taken them from 26.8 million viewers in 2005 to a record low of 6.3 million this year.

“Our mission is to continue to create the most dynamic awards ceremony in live television seen around the world,” Dick Clark Prods. CEO Jay Penske said in the statement, adding that his goal is to reach to “new audiences”.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2024, although it has not yet been announced which television channel or “streaming” platform will carry it, after its relationship with NBC expired earlier this year.

In addition, DCP, the world’s largest producer and owner of entertainment programs, intends to establish with Eldridge a new Golden Globes Foundation to continue the legacy of charitable fundraising that has characterized the HFPA.

The 2023 Golden Globes marked the return of these awards to television after the non-televised 2022 ceremony, amid controversy over the lack of African-American representation among HFPA members.

A year earlier, an investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that the association had incurred alleged crimes of corruption and influence peddling when choosing their winners, which caused actors such as Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo to return their awards.

