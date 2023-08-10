IIn Lebanon, the successful Hollywood film “Barbie” is to be banned because, according to the government, it “advertises homosexuality and gender reassignment”. The film violates the country’s “moral and religious values,” said Lebanese Minister of Culture Mohammed Mourtada on Wednesday. The blockbuster, which has already grossed more than a billion dollars (around 910 million euros) worldwide, was originally supposed to be shown in Lebanon from August 31st.

Mourtada went on to say that “Barbie” supports the “rejection of father’s guardianship,” ridicules the role of mother, and questions marriage and starting a family.

In the film by US director Greta Gerwig, Barbie and Ken, played by superstars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, leave the pink plastic world of Barbieland and get to know real life in Los Angeles.

Lebanon is considered more tolerant than other Arab countries when it comes to homosexuality. However, religious organizations such as the radical Islamic Hezbollah have a major impact on social and cultural institutions. Events of the LGBTQ+ community have been canceled again and again in recent years. In addition, homosexuality is still a criminal offense in Lebanon.

The English abbreviation LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other gender identities.