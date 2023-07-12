













Hollywood Executives Will Refuse To Listen To Screenwriters Until They Start Losing Their Jobs And Homes | EarthGamer







According to Deadline, some Hollywood executives already have a plan to beat the writers. This consists of postponing negotiations for as long as possible. Thus the writers will begin to lose their houses and will have a more complicated life by not generating income. Which would make it easier for them to accept your terms.

Currently the strike has already lasted two months. However, the plan is to extend it until October, which would mean that the writers are six whole months without working or receiving income. The plot could thicken now that the actors’ union is also planning to join the strike.

We recommend you: Why Hollywood Anime Adaptations Will Never Work

If this were to happen, the Hollywood studios could completely collapse. Since neither the actors nor the writers would work until a solution is found. With the actors preparing their union within this week, we’ll see if the executives change their minds.

How does the Hollywood writers strike affect?

The biggest affectation of this writers’ strike is that many Hollywood projects stopped their production. Among the most prominent we have the series Stranger Things and The Last of Us. Since without writers for the episodes, there are no stories to film. So their next seasons will be delayed indefinitely.

Source: HBO

A similar situation had already occurred in 2007. At that time several productions also stopped their work and others continued but they arrived with a very low narrative quality.. Among these we find Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, OO7: Quantum of Solace, Dragon Ball Evolution and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Now with the proliferation of so much streaming content, the impact may be even greater. What do you think of the executives’ plan?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)