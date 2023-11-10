A group of actors celebrate in a Los Angeles brewery the agreement reached by the SAG-AFTRA union and the film and television studios for the renewal of their collective agreement after 118 days of strike, on November 8, 2023. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

On Thursday, around five-thirty in the afternoon, the public address system of a popular supermarket in Studio City, a residential neighborhood just beyond the Hollywood Hills, which shape and divide the city of Los Angeles in two, announced something else. than the prices per pound of chicken breast. The actors’ strike is over. We repeat. The actors’ strike is over. The clientele, incredulous and happy, dropped baskets and carts and began to applaud and cheer in the aisles.

They weren’t the only ones. The bars near the central offices of SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, were filled with performers who celebrated, sang and toasted the health of those who, after 118 days of strike, had fought on their behalf until they achieved a contract. fair collective and that, in the absence of knowing details – they will be made public when the proposal is approved by vote, on Friday -, it will change the lives of many of them and the development of the film industry, thanks to its regulation of artificial intelligence . “When we fight, we win,” they chanted, in addition to shouting the names of President Fran Drescher and the chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “We’re sexy, we’re funny, those studios owe us money,” they sang, beer in hand. Even the president Joe Biden, in a statementwas pleased with the agreement reached by both parties “which will allow the entertainment industry to continue telling the stories of the United States.”

The relief at reaching an agreement for the next three years of the collective agreement was manifested in many places, in half the city, where the end of the strike was the only conversation in the groups. In communication agencies, production companies, and representation offices there were sighs, exclamations of joy and applause. Also at events and movie showings: Wednesday night was the premiere of wish, the latest Disney film, and at the El Capitan theater, right on Hollywood Boulevard, there was nothing else being talked about. Also at the special press screening of the next installment of The Hunger Games, to which the journalists arrived with their tongues hanging out after breaking the news. Silvia García, Spanish publicist who has been directing the talent representation agency SGG Public Relations from Los Angeles, he acknowledges that, after learning the news from EL PAÍS, his excited clients began to send him emails and screenshots of the official communication from SAG-AFTRA. The relief was total, he acknowledges, after 118 days of strikes, “very hard months, a lot of time, many jobs canceled.” Many of them, already irrecoverable.

The expected end of the strike has become a nuclear conversation in a city that is cinema. It is not that Los Angeles is cinematic, it is that it pivots, exists and survives thanks to cinema and through cinema. Beyond the Walk of Fame or the bust of James Dean surveying the megalopolis from the Griffith Observatory, the streets are places of continuous filming (this year, with the strikes of writers and actors, more than 40% less than last year , according to FilmLA association) and where its inhabitants literally live off that industry: film and television are the country’s main employers and contribute 175,000 million in salaries annually (according to data from the Motion Picture Association in 2021) in the United States.

The fact that there has been a much smaller percentage of filming and premieres means that there has been no need for cameras, makeup artists, drivers, catering and wardrobe companies, security agents, hotels to hold events, or flowers to decorate them. A huge portion of Los Angeles County, and its 10 million residents, have been affected by a distressingly shrinking business network. Losses are estimated to be around $6 billion. But it is also expected that, with the improvement of the salary conditions of the new collective agreement, writers and now actors will live better, and that driving Ubers will no longer have to be mandatory to survive in a city with an average rent of 2,800 dollars per month (2,600 euros).

In the unstoppable city, in these months everything has slowed down. Unlike screenwriters, who are essential for establishing the foundations of a project, be it a series or film, actors are later: they are part of the filming process but also part of the public’s access to that product. There are no movies without scriptwriters or actors. But, when they are already made, without those actors it is almost as if they do not exist. And this invisibility has made the studios terribly nervous, which called the actors’ union to sit at the table to chat with the awards at the doors and hopeless box office figures.

One example is enough. The Moon Killers, by Martin Scorsese, premiered at the Dolby Theater—the same one where the Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10—on October 16. A premiere which would have been in style, with all the seats full, but which was lackluster due to the absence of the season’s big stars, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert de Niro and the revelation of the moment, Lily Gladstone. Even Scorsese himself regretted, in his speech on stage, that they were not present; He stated that he missed his actors and praised his performances. The film barely raised 23 million dollars (21.5 million euros) in its premiere. It has about 52 in total, and it is not even among the 15 most viewed of the year.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and the union’s chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, on July 13 at their Los Angeles headquarters after announcing they were going on strike. MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)

In these months there have continued to be, in much smaller quantities, premieres, premieres, events with fans, critics and press, parties. But especially small and/or foreign films, which have agreements approved by SAG; of series that drag a lot of fandom behind them (like Loki, which had a big second season premiere without Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, but full of costumed fans); or projects for which there was simply a screening, but without actors or hardly any publicity about it. Low profile. Many actors have suffered the consequences of a strike that seemed like it would never end. Publicist García recognizes that some of her clients have returned to their homes during these months. “I have a client who was going to move to Atlanta, because there are many productions there and not so many actors; She was leaving just before the strike and in the end she didn’t. There are people who have returned to Spain because they cannot survive or have nothing to do. Another client has returned to Mexico. “This is a very expensive city,” she acknowledges. “The vast majority of actors are normal people. Fortunately, those who were able, like La Roca, have donated money and the others have managed to get ahead and not give in to the studies.”

García assures that the information that reached the actors is that, if the studios stood up and the proposal did not go ahead, everything would be paralyzed until after Christmas. With awards season just around the corner (the Golden Globes are on January 7, and from then on there is an incessant string of awards until the Oscars, two months later), it would have been a fatal stab at the actors, the industry and the city. Now, hope has blossomed, and an improvement in conditions and leadership in the management of artificial intelligence, key to the future of the industry, is expected.

With everything returning to its normal state, now come a few weeks of lots and lots of work. Crazy days, where premieres and events overlap, with publicists calling the press and awards voting members, begging them to come to their movies and interviews on short notice. Everything fast, everything stops now. The magnificent chaos of Hollywood is back in all its glory and, at least for the next three years, to stay.

