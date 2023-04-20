Writers for TV shows and movies in Hollywood will stop writing on May 1 if they don’t reach an agreement with the studios. After 16 years of the last strike, the union Writers Guild of America (WGA)which brings together 11,500 Hollywood scriptwriters, voted to carry out a strike, since they denounce precariousness in the sector and demand an increase in the minimum wage, which accumulates a fall of 23% in the last decade.

“The vote showed that 97.9% of the participating union members voted in favor of a possible strike. If it happens, it would be the first in the industry since 2007, and would halt production on many shows and movies. The 2007 strike lasted 100 days,” CNN reported.

Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, a member of the union’s bargaining team, said in a video that “this is not your ordinary bargaining cycle. We are fighting for the economic survival of the writers and the stability of our profession”.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Marvel lose Kang? Jonathan Majors’ career in jeopardy after assault and harassment lawsuit

Another member of the team, Eric Heisserer, added that the giants of entertainment and culture have not committed to their jobs. “Businesses have never taken our problems seriously without at least the threat of a fight,” Sanchez-Witzel detailed.

The protests have been going on for weeks. Charlie Kaufman, the writer of Being John Malkovich, questioned studios and executives at the WGA Awards last month. “They have trained us to believe that what we do is secondary to what they do (…) They have deceived us into thinking that we cannot do our thing without them. The truth is that they cannot do anything of value without us.”

Netflix. The series of One Hundred Years of Solitude is expected. Photo: diffusion

Streaming has “a list of releases”

Amid the claims of the writers, streaming has a pending catalog. Interviewed by Variety, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos opined that he hopes there will be fair and equitable treatment. “We respect writers. We couldn’t be here without them. We don’t want a strike. The last time there was a strike it was devastating for creators. It was very hard for the industry and very hard for the local economies that support the productions. And it was very, very, very bad for the fans.”

YOU CAN SEE: Cannes Film Festival: the edition with the most female filmmakers

In the event of a strike, Sarandos relied on his release list. “We have a huge base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world. and we could probably serve our members better than most… We have a pretty solid lineup of releases for a long time.”

#Hollywood #face #writers #strike