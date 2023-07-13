Through an official statement, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that it will convene its national board to vote on the possibility of joining the strike of scriptwriters. This occurs after its negotiators failed to reach an agreement for better salaries and image protection with the main production chains.

“Companies have refused to participate meaningfully on some issues and on others they have given us delays (…) Until they negotiate in good faith, we will not be able to start reaching an agreement,” explained the president of SAF-AFTRA, Fran Drescher.

The US union, which represents approximately 160,000 Hollywood actors, demands companies such as Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Warner to improve their salaries through an increase in residual rights for the transmission of programs on streaming services. In addition, they ask for security guarantees against the use of artificial intelligence, a technology that they fear could replace them in the future.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), the negotiating bloc representing the large production houses, expressed its dissatisfaction with the acting union’s decision and warned that if the massive strike materialized, “the economic difficulties of thousands of people who depend on the industry to survive”.

“This is the union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, you have rejected our offer of historic salary and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, hearing protections, shortened serial option periods, and a innovative AI proposal that protects actors’ digital images,” the Alliance said.

Residual rights, at the center of union demands.

The SAG-AFTRA national board will decide at 9:00 am (Pacific Time) whether the acting union it represents joins the writers’ work stoppage, which began in early May. If the acting union gives the green light to the protest, the collective strike in Hollywood would become the largest in the medium in 63 years.

It would also mark the first time the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America (WGA) have collectively gone on strike since the 1960s, when both groups halted their work to force production houses to increase residual payments from broadcasting. content on television. In 2023, they are joined again by streaming services.

“You have to make $26,000 a year to qualify for your health insurance and there are a lot of people who get over that threshold because of their residual payments… You make money and you have to allocate it in a way that takes care of people who are in the margins,” actor Matt Damon said during a promotional event for the film ‘Oppenheimer’ in London.

Union between actors and scriptwriters

Hollywood writers have been on the “picket” for more than eleven weeks for two reasons: low wages and reduced recruitment of writers for “ever shorter” projects.

The WGA argues that screenwriters in Hollywood are struggling to make ends meet as big production and streaming companies continue to fill their coffers, a result of the streaming boom and high consumer demand for more content, especially online. .

Christine Robert, a member of SAG-AFTRA, pickets in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside the Netflix offices on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © AFP / Mario Tama

On the other hand, companies like Warner or Disney have tried to deny the accusations of the writers, mentioning that they have had to reduce their costs due to the growing competition that exists in the film medium.

“Do you think that Disney would fire 7,000 people for fun? (…) There is only one profitable platform at the moment and it is Netflix. The film industry is also a fairly competitive sector,” stressed a source close to the AMPTP in dialogue with the agency AFP.

On June 5, members of the acting union voted to join the writers’ strike if an agreement with the production companies could not be reached by June 30. Today, a historic work stoppage in the film medium could come true.

