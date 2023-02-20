Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman wants to make a shock move to his beloved Norwich after revealing he’s a huge fan. But compared to Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham there is something different…

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman, actor of X-Men and Wolverine, has had numerous opportunities to invest in football clubs to become a part owner. Jackman himself has seen fellow actor Ryan Reynolds find success since he bought Wrexham with Rob McElhenney in 2021.

But Australian Jackman, 54, wants to do better

He really wants to play on the Carrow Road pitch for his beloved Norwich. The Prestige man, aka Jackman, told the BBC: ‘This whole thing about strangers coming in and buying football clubs, it seems a bit, I don’t know, easy. I decided to take it one step further. I’m actually going to try out for the team.”

Norwich are ninth in the Championship, the second division of English football, with 46 points.

