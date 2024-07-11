Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Sad news from Hollywood: Shelley Duvall, known from the Stephen King film adaptation “The Shining,” has died. Her partner says an emotional goodbye.

Blanco, Texas (USA) – For many film fans and especially lovers of the horror genre, “The Shining” is considered one of the best films of its time. The 1980 production directed by cult director Stanley Kubrick features many iconic moments with actor Jack Nicholson – and his film wife Shelley Duvall.

The American actress’ performance in the film adaptation of the novel by the still-busy Stephen King earned her a lot of positive reviews. Now, more than 40 years after the release of “The Shining”, Duvall has died at the age of 75.

Hollywood star Shelley Duvall is dead – she became known alongside Jack Nicholson in “The Shining”

Again Hollywood Reporters Citing Duvall’s long-time partner Dan Gilroy, the 75-year-old died peacefully in her sleep at home in Blanco, Texas. “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend has left us. Too much suffering recently, now she is free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy, who had been at her side since 1989, said an emotional farewell to the actress.

One of the most iconic moments in film history: Wendy Torrance, played by Shelley Duvall, screams her heart out as her husband chases her with an axe. © United Archives/Impress/dpa

According to him, Shelley Duvall died from complications of diabetes. The actress became known for her slim figure and her striking, large eyes, which she skillfully showcased in “The Shining”. In the Stanley Kubrick film, she played Wendy Torrance, the wife of the disturbed Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson.

Withdrawal from public life in her early 50s: “The Shining” star Shelley Duvall suffered from mental illness

Shelley Duvall celebrated her breakthrough in the 1977 drama “Three Women” by director Robert Altman, in which she played Mildred “Millie” Lammoreaux. Her performance earned her the Best Actor award at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival. She went on to play roles in six more Altman films, but to this day Duvall is most associated with “The Shining.”

The actress played her last role more than 20 years ago in the 2002 film “Manna from Heaven” – before a small comeback in the horror thriller “The Forest Hills” was to follow in 2023.

Hollywood icon Shelley Duvall has died at the age of 75. © Doug Pizac/dpa

Even before that, in 2016, it became clear why the Texan had withdrawn from public life in her early 50s: in a US talk show, Duvall revealed that she was suffering from a mental illness. Now, at the age of 75, she has finally left the big stage. (hans)