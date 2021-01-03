It has been more than eight months since the death of Bollywood veteran Irrfan Khan, but his actor friends and colleagues around the world are remembering him. Bryce Dallas Howard, his co-star in the film Jurassic World, shared a note in his memory. He shared the most popular 9 social media posts in the year 2020.

Bryce Dallas Howard created and shared a collage of his 9 popular posts. In this, she also paid tribute to Irrfan Khan and wrote that she misses Irrfan. Sharing the collage of these pictures, he wrote the dialogue of Irfan spoken in ‘Jurassic World’. With this, she said that she learns from it.

Bryce misses Irrfan

Bryce Dallas Howard shared this post, writing, “The mantra of a happy life is to accept that you are never really in control of yourself.” Bryce further wrote, “Irfan had said this in Jurassic World in the role of Simon Masrani. The year 2020 has also taught us the same. I am missing you so much Irfan.”

See Bryce Dallas Howard’s Instagram post here

Played the role of manager of Jurassic World

Irrfan played Simon Masrani, CEO of Masrani Corporation and owner of Jurassic World, in the film ‘Jurassic World’ released in 2015. Bryce played the female lead Claire Dearing. Jurassic World was seen in the role of operations manager. In the film, Chris Pratt played the role of a Navy SEAL veteran and ethologist and a velociraptor expert and handler Owen Grady of Jurassic World in the male lead.

read this also-

Kareena Kapoor commented on Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s picture, said her favorite couple

Special preparations for Kareena-Saif’s house for the little guest …. ‘Bebo’ engaged in preparing the dream home