Hollywood actors are scheduled to go on strike starting this Thursday, thus joining screenwriters in a joint action not seen in six decades that threatens to almost completely paralyze the American film and television industry.

(You can read: What is the EB-2 visa that you can apply for if you have ‘exceptional ability’?)

The Screen Actors Union (SAG-AFTRA), which represents about 160,000 performers, from big stars to extrassaid early Thursday morning that negotiations with the studios did not resolve their contractual claims.

(Also read: Can I apply for two different types of visa to the United States at the same time?)

The negotiators recommended going on strike to the union’s national committee, which must vote on it on Thursday morning. If the recommendation is confirmed, the actors will join forces with the writers, who have already been protesting for eleven weeks in the vicinity of studios such as Disney and Netflix. A double strike not seen since 1960.

“SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was willing to reach an agreement that sufficiently addressed the needs of artists,” union president Fran Drescher said in a statement.

(See also: The project that excludes aid for Colombia takes a new step in the United States Congress)

“But the responses from the AMPTP (representing the studios) to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our enormous contributions to this industry.”

See also Super Bowl: Shakira sent Rihanna a message for her halftime show SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was willing to reach an agreement that sufficiently addressed the needs of artists.

Actors and screenwriters seek salary increases to face inflation and future protection due to the use of artificial intelligence in film and television productions.

“In the last decade, their remuneration has been severely undermined by the rise of the streaming ecosystem. Furthermore, artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to the creative professions,” a SAG-AFTRA statement said after negotiations collapsed.

(Keep reading: Joe Biden and Nordic leaders meet in Finland in a gesture of strength against Russia)

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) said it was “disappointed” by the end of the negotiations. “This is the (actors’) union’s decision, not ours,” the group said in a statement early Thursday morning.

Scriptwriters have already been protesting for eleven weeks in the vicinity of studios such as Disney and Netflix.

A stop in the industry?

Film and television actors have not gone on strike since 1980, when they remained idle for more than three months. Tinsel City braces for the shock of this new action that could bring it to its knees.

The writers’ shutdown had already reduced the number of movies and shows in production in Hollywood, but without actors the industry will be forced to pause.

(You can read: Chinese hackers attacked emails of US government officials.)

Some reality, animation, and talk shows may continue. But drama series and other programming will face delays. And if the protests spread, the blockbuster productions on the calendar will also be affected..

The stars will also not participate in the promotions of their films and the red carpets will be suspended.

In London, the premiere on Wednesday night of “Openheimer”by Christopher Nolan, was moved up an hour so that the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, who are part of the cast, could participate without violating union rules.

(Also read: The terrible story of the priest who drugged and sexually abused eleven altar boys)

During the event, Blunt said he was hopeful that “a fair deal” would be reached. “And if they call a strike, we will participate together as a cast, united with everyone. We have to do it, and we will do it. We’ll see what happens.”

The film was scheduled to be released in the United States on Monday in New York, but with this new setting, the event seems unlikely.

(Read also: Visa exemption and other Colombian plans to facilitate migration to the United States)

Even the Emmy Awards ceremony on September 18 could be postponed to November or even relegated to next year.. “We hope that the ongoing union negotiations will reach a quick and equitable solution,” said Frank Scherma, head of the Television Academy, announcing the nominations for the 75th edition of the awards on Wednesday.

The reasons for the strike

The last time Hollywood actors and screenwriters went on strike simultaneously was in 1960, when Ronald Reagan, actor and future president of the United States, led an action that eventually forced the studios to back down.

We hope that the union’s ongoing negotiations will reach a quick and equitable solution.

The artists demand in this case to increase the “residual” payments, made each time the channels broadcast a movie or program in which they acted.

(Also: Would DeSantis be Donald Trump’s VP? Florida Governor Responds)

But nowadays, Platforms like Netflix and Disney+ keep statistics on the viewing of their shows under lock and key, and offer the same rate for everything they stream in their catalogsregardless of its popularity.

On the other hand, both actors and screenwriters want guarantees that the future use of artificial intelligence will be regulated, but the studios have refused to budge.

(You can read: Inflation takes a breather in the United States and returns to pre-pandemic levels)

The unions that represent directors and workers in the industry published a statement on Wednesday to express their “unwavering support and solidarity” with the actors. And he added that workers in the industry are united “to prevent megacorporations from destroying the conditions for which we have had to fight for decades.”

AFP