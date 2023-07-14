The Actors Guild of the United States went on strike from midnight this Friday after failed negotiations between professionals and Hollywood studios. Both were looking for a new collective agreement that failed to materialize. Thus, the actors join the writers of the industry, unemployed since May. An unprecedented strike in more than 60 years and that can paralyze the entire flow of productions of the most powerful audiovisual industry in the world.

The almighty Hollywood faces problems after the decision this Thursday of the Union of Actors of the United States (SAG-AFTRA), which represents 160,000 film and television actors, who decided to go on strike starting at midnight on Friday after they failed Negotiations for the drafting of a collective agreement.

Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, called the studios’ responses to the actors’ concerns “insulting and disrespectful”. So much so that the Hollywood studios dismissed “an extension” of 12 days to continue with the talks.

“I’m amazed at how we’ve been treated by people we’ve been in business with,” Drescher said during a news conference at SAG-AFTRA headquarters. “I can’t believe it, frankly, how far along we are on so many things, how they claim poverty and are losing money left and right when they give hundreds of millions to their CEOs. It’s disgusting.”

For its part, the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of netflix inc NFLX.OR , Walt Disney Co. DIS.N and other production companies, said she was “deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations.”

“Instead of negotiating further, SAG-AFTRA has set us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship of thousands of people who depend on the industry for their livelihood,” the AMPTP said.

After the negotiations failed, the actors’ walkout will start at midnight, after the union’s national board voted unanimously to join the strike after the deadline to reach a new contract expired.

The actors will join the film and television writers, on strike since May. And the Hollywood industry is facing a simultaneous strike by writers and actors for the first time in 63 years.

News in development…