Eighty days of strike have given a lot, but not exactly for negotiations. Although SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, and its thousands of members decided to stop dead on July 13, it was not until today that they met with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (Amptp, for its acronym). in English), with which they are confronted by the negotiation of their collective contract, which they renew every three years. Their positions have been so distant during this time that it took two and a half months for them to finally sit down and talk.

This Monday, October 2, representatives of both parties met to discuss the issues that most concern actors: the increase in the minimum wage, the role that artificial intelligence will play in the careers of performers in the coming years, the demands in the auditions that applicants send to the production companies (increasingly faster and more complex) and the so-called residuals, the income that the series leave when they are broadcast on television, some until recently very lucrative checks for the actors (also for those of cast and even for those that appeared in a simple scene) and that now with the arrival of the platforms of streaming they have ceased to exist. The meeting does not mean that there is an agreement, but it does at least mean that there is a certain rapprochement that allows them to maintain a cordial chat and a fundamental first contact.

More information

It was not until after eight at night in Los Angeles (five in the morning on Tuesday in mainland Spain) when the Union issued a statement through their social networks. “We have completed our first day of negotiations with the Amptp and we will resume talks on Wednesday, October 4,” they stated, encouraging members to continue joining the pickets on Tuesday. “One more day. One day stronger. “As long as we need,” the statement concludes. No details of the negotiation have been leaked, and both parties decided months ago not to give specific information to the media until they agreed on it, something they are complying with.

It was at the end of last week when, through statements and on its social networks, SAG-AFTRA, the union chaired by Fran Drescher and which brings together more than 160,000 interpreters, announced that the conversations were resuming and that, finally, they were leaving. to sit at the table with the Amptp; That is, the bosses of the business and where Paramount, Disney, Universal, Netflix, Amazon, Sony, Warner and Apple are grouped. The meeting looked good to resolve a situation that already leaves, according to calculations by the State of California, more than 6,000 million dollars in losses.

The SAG has sat down to negotiate just three days after the initial agreement between the employers and the screenwriters, also on strike, but long before: their strike lasted from May 2 and for almost 150 days. The WGA, the union that brings together some 11,500 writers, and the Amptp met on Wednesday, September 20, and from that moment they sought to close an agreement before Sunday night, when the Yom Kippur festivities began, the day of atonement for the Hebrew community. Even the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, joined as a mediator in the meetings to reach an agreement. Finally, on Sunday, September 24, at the last minute, the agreement was reached, which has been beneficial for all parties, “exceptional,” as they themselves have said. It is being ratified this week: it is expected that the members of the union will vote on it widely and that it will last until May 2026. Less than 72 hours after the expected news, the actors announced that they were also taking the first steps towards the expected finale. But Fran Drescher, the president of the SAG, already made it clear then. “We are happy with the agreement with the writers, but one does not fit all,” she told CNN.

The hat, full of pins and badges, of an actor protesting at a strike picket in Manhattan, New York, on September 28, 2023. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

Since the strike was called in mid-July, tension between the two parties has been evident; so much so that this first contact has taken more than 80 days to take place. The keys to the negotiation, beyond the tone of war declared between the parties (represented in the SAG by an always fighter and media fan Fran Drescher, who little by little has been ceding the spotlight to more actors who have been seen in the pickets in Los Angeles, New York and other cities in the United States), have been salaries and artificial intelligence. If the double strike was powerful, now that the actors have been left alone they will have to negotiate on their own to reach a term that is at least as good as that of their fellow writers. But, as many critics and those familiar with the situation claim, that should not make them hurry, since there are 160,000 families that depend on how the collective contract is closed. “It is not the actors’ responsibility to bring Hollywood back to life. They are not the ones who have created the problems that have led to two tremendously groundbreaking strikes, any more than the scriptwriters. “The studios have created a system by which active actors no longer earn enough to make a living from their profession, and it is up to the studios to change it,” the newspaper stated this Monday. Los Angeles Times in an opinion column. Hundreds of workers have been in serious economic danger; Some of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors have donated millions of dollars to a common fund to help them navigate these months of uncertainty and lack of liquidity.

The first actors’ strike since 1980—and the first joint strike of actors and writers since 1960—has been tough from day one. On that same date, July 13, the head of the negotiators, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, explained in an interview with EL PAÍS that they were willing to negotiate from minute one, but that the studios did not want to. “We think that there is only one method to reach an agreement, and that is to talk and negotiate. And if they don’t want to talk to us, and they don’t want to negotiate with us, we’re going to be ready to do that any time they’re ready.” The moment has taken almost three months to arrive. And it will only take 48 hours to repeat.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe