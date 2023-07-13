













Hollywood Actors To Join Writers’ Strike Today, Collapsing Several Productions | EarthGamer







It should be noted that this would be the first time since 1980 that the actors went on strike. In addition to the fact that it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers go on strike at the same time. So while there are precedents, we haven’t seen this situation in Hollywood for decades.

The actors who will go on strike will not participate in any production until agreements are reached. They will also be unable to do production on their upcoming films and will even avoid appearances at the upcoming San Diego Comic Con. Likewise, the writers will not create scripts for any shows at all, these include both series and talk-shows. So effectively the film industry would be completely stopped.

We recommend you: Hollywood executives will refuse to listen to screenwriters until they start losing their jobs and homes

Fran Drescher, known for her role in the series The babysitterShe is the president of the Hollywood Actors Guild. According to her, they negotiated with the alliance of film and television producers in good faith. However, the latter responded with refusals and degrading treatment. This was what finally prompted the actors to join the strike.

What is the plan of the Hollywood producers?

The Deadline media presented a report with information from sources close to the alliance of producers. His plan is to postpone negotiations until October so that the writers begin to feel the weight of being without work for so long. By losing their homes and altering their lifestyle, they would then be more malleable in negotiations.

Source: Netflix

It should be noted that this plan was the one they wanted to apply when only the writers were on strike. Now that the actors will unite and several productions could collapse, perhaps things will change. Being a developing situation, we only have to be aware of news.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)