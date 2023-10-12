The writers’ strike had left the script very high: discreet negotiations, talks lasting only five days, a pact that came to fruition and 99% ratification by the union. Many, therefore, expected a similar script for the actors. But not. Late Wednesday night (early Thursday morning PST), something went off track and everything went to hell. And the strike continues without a clear end horizon. Because the Hollywood actors union has announced that it is suspending, and without a return date, the negotiations with the employers (made up of half a dozen of some of the largest film studios in the world), which they harshly accuse of “tactics “abusive” in their negotiations.

The union, known by its acronym in English, SAG-AFTRA, released a statement around midnight on Wednesday explaining the “suspension” of talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (Amptp, for its acronym in English). , which they had resumed on Monday, October 2. “After fruitful conversations, it is clear that the gap between Amptp and SAG-AFTRA is too large, and the talks are no longer taking us in a fruitful direction,” they stated. On their social networks, the message was harsher: “It is with deep disappointment that we announce that the CEOs of the industry have left the negotiating table, after refusing to confront our latest offer. We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they submitted an offer that, surprisingly, was less than what was proposed before the strike began. Our determination is unwavering.”

The union represents more than 160,000 interpreters throughout the United States, who decided to go on strike on July 14 to try to improve their economic and working conditions. Their collective contract is renewed every three years and the time had come to improve it, but their demands were not accepted by the big Hollywood studios and platforms, so they stood up and did not get together again until last October 3, after eighty days of strikes and now with the scriptwriters, who have been on strike for almost five months, back to work.

However, now the negotiations are taking a step back again. It may simply be a blip, even a pressure strategy on the part of one of the two. But the problem may be serious and continue with the sector paralyzed, and already on the verge of the major awards season in Hollywood – until March 10, when the Oscars will be held -, which involves a multitude of premieres and events , fundamental for the promotion, which this year will be decaffeinated or disappear.

The union has been very harsh in its statements. They have stated that the companies with which they negotiate “refuse to protect interpreters from being replaced by artificial intelligence, refuse to raise salaries to overcome inflation, and refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense benefits that their work generates.” “We have made big, significant changes, including a complete transformation of the profit-sharing model, which would cost companies less than 57 cents [0,54 céntimos de euros] per subscriber per year. They have rejected the proposal. On the contrary, they have used abusive tactics,” they say. The salary increase proposal meant about 800 million dollars annually (760 in euros), to be paid among all the majors.

One of the most significant issues that the union fights for is what the careers of actors will be like with the development of artificial intelligence. According to SAG-AFTRA, Amptp has required that actors sign a consent form on the first day of work so that a digital replica of that same performer can be used “for an entire film or franchise universe.” Also, the tactics are not liked. Amptp denies this, but SAG-AFTRA counterattacks by stating that they are “using the same failed strategy as with the writers’ union: publishing misleading information to try to cajole our members into abandoning solidarity and putting pressure on negotiations.” In fact, at the end of negotiations on Wednesday, NBC chief Donna Langley told the network Bloomberg that they had “spent a lot of time with the actors” and that they hoped to “spend as much time as necessary to reach an agreement and get back to work.” At that time, the negotiation was already broken.

These days, the members of the union, led by their head of negotiations, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, have sat at the table with the heads of companies such as Warner, Disney, Universal and Netflix, and according to sources familiar with the matter, they met on Wednesday in a longer session “and much more castled” than usual, says the specialized media deadline. Amptp has stated that they want “SAG-AFTRA to reconsider and return to productive negotiations soon.” They affirm that they have increased percentages of minimum wages, as well as protection regarding artificial intelligence, and that they have responded to the requests of the actors. “In general, the Amptp has offered the same terms ratified by the directors’ and screenwriters’ unions, but the actors have rejected them,” they say in their statement. But when it was announced that the writers had reached an agreement, the president of the interpreters, also actress Fran Drescher, stated emphatically to CNN: “We are happy with the agreement with the scriptwriters, but one does not fit all.”

Today, they seem to have returned to square one. Pickets are still frequent in Los Angeles, actors are heading towards 100 days of unemployment, the industry has lost jobs and the State of California, more than 6 billion dollars. “We feel the pain that these companies have inflicted on our members and the members of our team,” the union states in a statement, without giving up. “We have sacrificed too much to capitulate to their evasions and greed. “We remain united and ready to negotiate today, tomorrow and every day.”

